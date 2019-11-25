A pair of threatening Snapchat posts received by several Mountain View High School students resulted in several county sheriff’s deputies at the high school Monday morning as a safety precaution.
Prior to school opening, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it was investigating a “vague threatening message sent to several Mountain View High School students on Snapchat.” In the same tweet, the office announced there would be a “visible law enforcement presence at the school today to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of our students.”
Amanda Vicinanzo, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said she believes the posts were authored sometime after midnight Monday.
In those messages, a Snapchat poster wrote, “Don’t go to school tomorrow or you will regret it,” followed by, “You have been warned.”
Later, a Snapchat poster under a different name issued an apology, writing, "What I actually meant was don’t go to school tomorrow because [expletive] going to be cold and it’s Monday. That was all I meant, sorry if I alarmed you and I sincerely apologize to you all."
It is unclear whether the threats or the apology are related, or if they were issued by the same individual.
School officials said the high school opened on time Monday morning.
“It’s business as usual at the school,” said Sherrie Johnson, director of strategic communications and community engagement for the county’s public school system.
Vicinanzo said the matter remains under active investigation.
