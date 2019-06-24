A local soccer coach has been accused of soliciting a teenage boy to perform pornographic acts, court records show.
Donald Keith Seal, 56, was arrested Friday on one felony charge and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said his office was contacted last week about allegations that a Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation coach had sent inappropriate text messages to two teenage boys who had played on his soccer teams.
The ensuing investigation led to charges that one of the boys had been solicited by Seal at least once, Carey said. Authorities did not elaborate on what Seal allegedly asked the boy to do, but jail records show that the offense took place on June 16 and involved something to do with pornography.
Carey said Seal was arrested at his home by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. He said the investigation is ongoing.
The charge Seal is currently facing carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.