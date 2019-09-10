UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: All lanes of southbound Interstate 95 at Falmouth have reopened, but VDOT says drivers should anticipate residual delays.
---
The Virginia Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near Exit 133 in Falmouth because of a crash involving tractor–trailers.
VDOT says it has no estimate of when the lanes will reopen and motorists should expect delays.
No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.