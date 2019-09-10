UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: All lanes of southbound Interstate 95 at Falmouth have reopened, but VDOT says drivers should anticipate residual delays.  

---

The Virginia Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near Exit 133 in Falmouth because of a crash involving tractor–trailers.

VDOT says it has no estimate of when the lanes will reopen and motorists should expect delays.

No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

