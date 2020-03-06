A paraprofessional at a Stafford County middle school was arrested Friday morning as the school day was about to begin, police said.
Alexander Bryce Baggett, 23, Fredericksburg is charged with abduction, sexual battery and assault, Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. The alleged offenses involve a woman and took place Feb. 26, court records show.
No details were released about the details of the incident or the woman’s connection to Baggett.
Online records show that Baggett assists with special education children at Gayle Middle School. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail following his arrest.
A message sent to parents states that the arrest by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office took place as students and staff were entering the building Friday morning. “At no time today were students or staff in any danger,” the notice stated.
