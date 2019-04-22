A man who spit on the back of a deputy’s head during an altercation at his home in southern Stafford County in late 2017 was ordered Monday to serve three years in prison.
Gregory Lane Pitts, 58, had previously been convicted of assault on a law enforcement officer. The three-year sentence imposed by Judge Michael Levy was at the top end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.
According to testimony, deputies went to a home in the 200 block of Belle Plains Road on Dec. 5, 2017, in response to a call from the home of Pitts’ neighbors, Stewart and Nancy Turner.
Stewart Turner testified that he has lived in Stafford his entire 61 years and had never had problems with a neighbor until Pitts moved in less than two years ago. Turner said that Pitts would regularly curse and threaten his family and was always yelling, sometimes at animals and sometimes at no one in particular.
“I never wanted to call the police on anybody,” Turner said. “We just want to live in peace. But this is the most disrespectful person I’ve ever met in my life.”
On the night Pitts was arrested, Sheriff’s Capt. Lee Peters said, Pitts was trespassing on the Turners’ property, yelling at them and at squirrels and had taken the Turners’ mail out of their mailbox and tossed it in the road.
After deputies arrived, Pitts tried to run into his house. But he was caught and handcuffed by deputies Justin Forman and Sandy Lawrence.
Peters said that before unleashing a stream of saliva into the back of his head, Pitts called the deputies a number of profane names before loudly asking Jesus to kill them all.
Peters said he was still angry about being spit on, calling it the “lowest form of disrespect.” But he said he was even more upset about the grief Pitts has caused the Turners, who are in the process of moving from their longtime residence to make sure they don’t have to live next to Pitts ever again.
“What happened to the Turners is unacceptable,” Peters testified.
Prosecutor Tara Mooney argued that Pitts deserved a substantial sentence, saying that he has shown no remorse and is still blaming others for his actions. She pointed out that his bond was revoked in December because he continued to bother the Turners even after being ordered by the court to have no contact with them.
Mooney also cited Pitts’ long criminal record, which includes convictions for burglary, attempted rape and malicious wounding.
Defense attorney Robert May countered that Pitts needs mental health treatment, not a long prison sentence.