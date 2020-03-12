Spotsylvania authorities have identified a possible suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a 26-year-old county man early Sunday, court records show.
Jason E. Ahinful was heading west on State Route 3 on a Tao Tao scooter at 1:45 a.m. when he was struck from behind in the area of Salem Church Road by an unknown vehicle traveling at high speed, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said.
Ahinful was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, Deputy Rocco Wahl later received a call from a county businessperson advising him that a vehicle at his shop might have been involved in the incident.
The businessperson, who asked that his identification not be released, told Wahl that the vehicle owner called about two hours after the crash and asked if he could repair damage to the front bumper, hood and grill area of his vehicle, a 2015 Hyundai Genesis.
The businessperson had seen an online post about the hit-and-run a couple of hours earlier and suspected that the Genesis might have been involved.
Deputies examined the vehicle and found damage consistent with what was found at the accident scene. Paint chips, DNA from the vehicle’s interior, plastic pieces and a license plate were among the items seized under the authority of the search warrant.
Wahl, an accident reconstructionist, wrote that police later learned the vehicle had been purchased at Alpha Motorsports in Spotsylvania by a 32-year-old Washington man.
The man’s name is in the affidavit, but is not being printed because he had not been charged as of Thursday.
