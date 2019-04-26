A Spotsylvania County man is accused of illegally videotaping a woman in a clothing store and later exposing himself in the parking lot, police said.
Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said the incident took place about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. A witness reported seeing the suspect use his cellphone to take an “up-skirt” picture of a woman who was shopping.
He then quickly left the store and the same witness saw him in his car performing a sex act on himself, Carey said.
According to Carey, the suspect had already left when deputies arrived, but deputies used the license plate number provided by the witness to track him down. They went to the suspect’s residence and took him into custody without incident. A small amount of marijuana was seized during the arrest.
Carey said a review of the store surveillance video confirmed what the witness had reported. Carey said the same suspect was involved in a similar incident March 15 in the same shopping center, and a person walking past his car reported it.
Anthony Wayne Armstrong II, 26, is charged with creating an unlawful image of another, indecent exposure, public masturbation and possession of marijuana. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.