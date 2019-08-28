A man accused of stealing a riding lawn mower, chain saws and other equipment from a Spotsylvania County residence last week was arrested Tuesday, thanks to security cameras and help from citizens, police said.
John K. Matthews Jr., 52 of Spotsylvania is charged with grand larceny and trespassing.
According to Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey, the theft took place Aug. 19 in the 9000 block of Brock Road. Cameras caught the suspect stealing the items and leaving in a distinctive Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck.
Detectives showed pictures of the truck and the suspect to members of the public and got information leading to Matthews. A preliminary hearing for Matthews is set for Oct. 16.