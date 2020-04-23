Larceny
- On 04/21/2020, Deputy Baugh arrested Heather Jo Cole (45) of Spotsylvania for felony shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense) in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway
Assault
- On 04/20/2020, Deputy Moore arrested Jeremy Marcell Evangelist (28) from Michigan for assault by mob, felon in possession of a firearm, and false ID to law enforcement
- On 04/20/2020, Deputy Moore arrested Willard Lee Talley (32) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 04/23/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Eliseo Vezquez (25) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and was served on a citizen obtained warrant for assault
DUI
- On 04/19/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Denis Wade (59) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the area of Buxley Court
- On 04/20/2020, Deputy A Bradley arrested Hunter Denette (20) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, refusal of breath test, under age possession of alcohol, and under age consumption of alcohol in the area of Piedmont Drive and Chancellor Park Drive
- On 04/22/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Jeffrey L. Clardy (52) of Texas for driving under the influence in the area of Plank Road and Old Plank Road
Narcotics
- On 04/20/2020, Senior Deputy Stewart released Kristylee Taylor (26) of New Jersey on a summons for possession of marijuana in 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 04/20/2020, Senior Deputy Basil and Sergeant DiBella arrested Brandon Obier (24) of Spotsylvania for numerous outstanding warrants and also charged him with possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II substance and eluding
- On 04/22/2020, Deputy Grasso released Jose Rodriguez-Orellana (39) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana and reckless driving in the area of 4200 Plank Road
All Other Arrests
- On 04/14/2020, Deputy Fleming released Tina Louise Jemerson (40) of Spotsylvania on a summons for hit and run, no registration, no insurance, and no tag assigned
- On 04/17/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Anthony Nelson (46) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and trespassing
- On 04/18/2020, Deputy S. Norris served Gelpi Martinez (42) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding, citizen obtained, misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery
- On 04/19/2020, Deputy Lay arrested Mauricio Sanjines (34) for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 04/19/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Nelson Castillo (25) of Virginia Beach for public intoxication and obstruction of justice with force in the area of 9700 Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 04/20/2020, Deputy Baugh arrested James Michael Bradford (37) and Rhonda Michelle Alexander (40) both from Bowling Green for child neglect and child endangerment
- On 04/20/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Michael Rogers (41) of Spotsylvania for felony destruction of property, hit and run, and driving revoked
- On 04/22/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Archie Tyler (40) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 04/22/2020, Senior Deputy Basil arrested Latisha Smith (27) of no fixed address for 19 open warrants through Spotsylvania and outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions
- On 04/22/2020, Senior Deputy Basil arrested Jason Hale (26) of no fixed address for 15 open warrants through Spotsylvania and outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions
- On 04/22/2020, Deputy Smeal released Derek Canaday (25) of Spotsylvania on a summons for hit and run and reckless driving
