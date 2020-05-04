Larceny

  • On 04/26/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Anthony Williams (27) of Spotsylvania for felony larceny in the 10800 block of Courthouse Road

Assault

  • On 04/25/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Carey Thompson (46) of Spotsylvania for assault & battery

DUI

  • On 04/23/2020, Deputy Sullivan arrested Devin Flanigan (20) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence in the area of 6700 Morris Road
  • On 04/23/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Gregory Mullins (47) of Spotsylvania for driving revoked, possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence
  • On 04/24/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Ever Rodriguez Montoya (22) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, open container, hit and run, and driving without a license in the 1400 Block of Heatherstone Drive
  • On 04/25/2020, Deputy J. Roles arrested Ellen Brandon (60) of Stafford for driving under the influence
  • On 04/29/2020, Deputy J. Piersol arrested Jennifer Baggett (39) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and breath refusal in the 8800 block of Elys Ford Road

Narcotics

  • On 04/24/2020, Deputy Stocking released Michael Camren Bettiga (34) of Bumpass on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of Robert E. Lee Drive and Crismond Drive
  • On 04/24/2020, Sergeant Kelley arrested James Holdsworth (30) of Madison on an open warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
  • ON 04/24/2020, Sergeant Kelley arrested Sophia Kirby (26) of Madison on an open warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
  • On 04/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Chantanee Danielle Osborn (50) of Alexandria for impersonating a police officer, and possession of schedule I/II narcotics 
  • On 04/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Kevin Harold Logan (40) of Alexandria for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
  • On 04/26/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Timothy D Hodge (35) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana
  • On 04/27/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Destiny Lavoie (33) of Washington, D.C. for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 04/28/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Maurice Black (34) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and reckless handling of a firearm in the area of 5800 Stubbs Bridge Road

All Other Arrests

  • On 04/23/2020, Deputy E. Brown arrested Margo Cooper (36) of Spotsylvania for child endangerment
  • On 04/23/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Carol Cline (47) of Spotsylvania for failure to report an accident
  • On 04/23/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Donna Hall (43) of Spotsylvania for failure to report an accident and public intoxication
  • On 04/23/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Eliseo Vezquez (25) of Spotsylvania for a citizen obtained violation of protection order
  • On 04/23/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Monica Leanne Ford (31) of Spotsylvania on two open misdemeanor warrants for false identification to law enforcement and possession of controlled paraphernalia
  • On 04/25/2020, Deputy S. Norris served Cynthia J. Makely (51) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery
  • On 04/25/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Jerome C. Hill (41) of Spotsylvania for multiple open warrants
  • On 04/26/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Curtis Wright (51) of Fredericksburg for brandishing of a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm
  • On 04/26/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Jillana Sunderlin (30) of Stafford for outstanding warrants out of Spotsylvania and another jurisdiction
  • On 04/27/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Cedric Burch (41) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for felony eluding, driving revoked or suspended, reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle
  • On 04/28/2020, Deputy Sullivan arrested Frank Smith (64) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the area of 6300 Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 04/28/2020, Deputy Covington released Moises Mena (19) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for misdemeanor destruction of property

