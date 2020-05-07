Assault
- On 04/29/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Carmen L. Marin (51) of Fredericksburg for assault
- On 04/30/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Imran Ahmed (37) of Spotsylvania for assault and abduction
- On 04/30/2020, Deputy McBride arrest Michael M. Samuel (50) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 05/01/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Chris Stevens (27) of Spotsylvania for assault & battery
- On 05/03/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Timothy Hinson (22) of Spotsylvania on a misdemeanor warrant for assault
- On 05/04/2020, Deputy Adams arrested Alfonza Thurman-Bey (26) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 05/04/2020, Deputy Lay arrested Felix Walker (45) of Spotsylvania for assault and open warrants through another jurisdiction
- On 05/04/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Robert Anthony Gaskins (25) of Prince William for breaking and entering and assault and battery (X2)
DUI
- On 04/29/2020, Deputy J. Piersol arrested Jennifer Baggett (39) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and breath refusal in the 8800 block of Elys Ford Road
- On 05/03/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Louis Dempsey, Jr. (33) of Locust Grove for driving under the influence of narcotics, and driving suspended (3rd offense)
Narcotics
- On 04/26/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Erin Marie Williams (49) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II and possession of a controlled substance
- On 04/27/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Destiny Lavoie (33) of Washington, DC for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 04/29/2020, Deputy Taylor arrested Brittnay Sinden (31) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and possession of schedule I/II in the area of Salem Fields Community Church
- On 04/29/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested David Bruce Ruffner, Jr. (44) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the 8800 block of Courthouse Road
- On 04/30/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Marlon J. Dozier, II (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana at Marshall Park
- On 05/01/2020, Deputy D. Smith released Portillo Diaz (20) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 05/03/2020, Deputy Grasso released Christopher Boone (31) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana and also for carrying a concealed weapon
- On 05/03/2020, Sergeant Northrop released Zachary Cotton (21) of Spotsylvania on summons for driving on a suspended operator license and also for possession of marijuana
- On 05/05/2020, Deputy Taylor arrested Andrew Haefele (36) of Fairfax for possession of schedule I/II at the Comfort Suites
- On 05/06/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Tawon Kyree Gossett (25) of Washington, DC for possession of schedule l/ll, assault and battery, prevent summoning of law enforcement and possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 05/06/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Jonathan Tirado (32) of Richmond for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Mudd Tavern Road
- On 05/06/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Roxanna Collazo Del Toro (22) of Richmond for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Mudd Tavern Road
All Other Arrests
- On 04/26/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Jillana Sunderlin (30) of Stafford for outstanding warrants out of Spotsylvania and another jurisdiction
- On 04/29/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jack Aaron Schwallenberg (36) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for possession of schedule I/II
- On 04/30/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Lynn Cook (54) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Shannon Park Drive
- On 04/30/2020, Deputy S. Hansinger arrested Michael Clements (52) of Caroline County for an open felony warrant of animal abuse. He was also served on summonses for failure to provide adequate care, failure to obtain a dog license, and failure to vaccinate in the 8900 block of Courthouse Road
- On 05/01/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Abou El Hassen Habiboullah (50) of Falls Church for possession with intent to distribute tax paid cigarettes
- On 05/02/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Bethany Ball (19) of Spotsylvania for citizen obtained warrants in the 7000 block of Finch Lane
- On 05/02/2020, Deputy Piersol released Austin Hogeland (18) of Fredericksburg on a summons for violation of executive order set by the Governor
- On 05/03/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Chloe Macko (19) of Spotsylvania for carrying a concealed weapon and Everette Cadden (21) of Spotsylvania for brandishing in the area of Southpoint Parkway
- On 05/04/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Brian Bracy (32) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the area of Southpoint Parkway
- On 05/04/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Max Robertson (24) of Spotsylvania for disorderly conduct and public intoxication in the 5300 block of Plank Road
- On 05/05/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Julian Esposito (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for a probation violation
- On 05/05/2020, Deputy Hager released Michael McQuinn (35) of Spotsylvania on a summons for trespassing in the area of the New Post Boat Ramp
- On 05/05/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Stephen Ryan Carter (47) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for misdemeanor shoplifting, felony conspiracy to commit shoplifting and driving suspended
