Larceny
- On 04/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Kiana Johnson (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny
- On 04/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Joseph Stevens (36) of Spotsylvania on 2 outstanding capias' through Spotsylvania Circuit Court, 1 capias through Spotsylvania GDC, 2 outstanding warrants through Spotsylvania for larceny and several open warrants from other jurisdictions.
Assault
- On 04/22/2019 Deputy S. Norris served Roger Melvin Evans (59) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery
- On 04/23/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Richard Stecher (34) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery on Bend Farm Rd.
DUI
- On 04/20/2019, Deputy C. Munsee obtained and served a misdemeanor permitted warrant on Zachary Meadows (22) of Spotsylvania, for DUI in the 12000 block of West Catharpin Rd.
- On 04/20/2019, Deputy T. Fredericksen arrested Bradley DuBose (24) of Spotsylvania, for DUI and Refusal of Breath Test in the 10000 block of Leavells Rd.
- On 04/21/2019, Deputy Munsee obtained and served a DUI warrant on Jose Manuel Amaya Ramos (36) of Spotsylvania, in the 11100 block of Sussex Ct.
- On 04/20/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Daniel P. Leviness (50) of Spotsylvania, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Orange Plank Road in the area of Plank Road
- On 04/20/2019, Deputy R. Alcott arrested Daylene R. Riley (41) of Spotsylvania, for driving under the influence of alcohol in the 6900 block of Runnymede Trail
- On 04/21/2019, Deputy Munsee arrested Jonathan Espino (29) of Silver Spring (MD), for DUI, Hit & Run, and Filing a False Police Report pursuant to a motor vehicle accident in the 11000 block of Cherry Rd.
Narcotics
- On 04/20/2019, Deputy S. Northrop issued a summons to Jacob S. Sullivan (19) of Spotsylvania, and Michael W. King, Jr. (19) of Spotsylvania, for possession of marijuana in the area of Marye Road and Hams Ford Road.
- On 04/21/2019, Deputy Lecarpentier released Brian Ware (22) of Spotsylvania, on a summons for Possession of Marijuana in the 10000 block of Brittany Commons Blvd pursuant to a narcotics complaint
- On 04/22/2019, Deputy H. Taylor arrested Derik Stokes (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Bevin Dr.
- On 04/22/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Shannon Lynne Morris (23) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of schedule IV
- On 04/23/2019, Deputy T.J Grasso arrested Ralph A. Chapman II (28) with no fixed address for Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana in the 5800 Block of Southpoint Center Blvd
- On 04/25/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Jacob Shaylor (18) of Spotsylvania, on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
- On 04/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Amy Michelle Cooper (32) of Spotsylvania for possession of heroin and she was served on several open warrants.
- On 04/25/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Kylie R. Farrington (24) of Spotsylvania, and Melanie S. Michalak (24) of Spotsylvania, for possession of marijuana in the 10900 block of Leavells Road
All Other Arrests
- On 04/20/2019, Deputy T. Fredericksen arrested David Guzman (27) of Spotsylvania, for Public Intoxication in the 300 block of Green Arbor Dr
- On 04/21/2019, Deputy S. Northrop arrested Devon E. Kennedy (28) of Spotsylvania, for appearing intoxicated in public in the 4900 block of Orchard Ridge Drive. Detective Coerper responded to assist and obtained charges for child neglect, as well. Devon was incarcerated at RRJ
- On 4/22/2019, Deputy Burr arrested Haley Gaither (18) of Stafford, for Filing a False Police Report and Drunk in Public in the area of Rhoads Dr. and Melanie Ln.
- On 4/23/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Jessica Spangler (28) of Spotsylvania, for Drunk in Public in the 200 block of Mansfield St.
- On 4/23/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Nathan Jones (31) of Spotsylvania, for Drunk in Public in the 11900 block of Kingswood Blvd.
- On 04/22/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Rachel A. Thomas (56) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation through another jurisdiction.
- On 04/22/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Raymond A. Richardson (45) of Spotsylvania on a Warrant through Spotsylvania for hit and run and driving on a revoked license
- On 04/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Paul Strough (49) of Fredericksburg on a capias for probation violation through another jurisdiction
- On 04/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Ose Morncey (42) of Spotsylvania on a permitted citizen obtained warrant for phone threats
- On 04/23/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Jessica Corinne Birge (24) of Spotsylvania on a PB-15 probation violation
- On 04/23/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Christina Chewning (37) of Spotsylvania on a permitted citizen obtained warrant for obscene communications over a telephone.
- On 04/24/2019, Deputy J. Hager arrested Richard Stetcher (34) of Spotsylvania, for a felony Violation of a Protective Order and served him on a secondary outstanding warrant out of Spotsylvania for Violation of a Protective Order in the 180 block of Bend Farm Rd
- On 04/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Keturah Strother (27) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to appear through Spotsylvania JDR
- On 04/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested John Stancil (47) of Caroline for possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
- On 04/25/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Adonis E. Gibson (30) of Spotsylvania, for appearing intoxicated in public in the 5400 block of Mudd Tavern Road.
