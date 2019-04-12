Larceny
- On 04/05/2019, Deputy K. McGinnis arrested Sean V. Baker (26) of Spotsylvania, for shoplifting (x2), obstruction of justice (resisting), child endangerment, and appearing intoxicated in public in the 11100 block of Gordon Rd.
- On 04/07/2019, Deputy R. Gaddis arrested Adonis Gibson (30) of Spotsylvania, for felony shoplifting in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- On 04/08/2019, Deputy A. Bradley arrested Jennifer L. Wells (36) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting
- On 04/04/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Mr. Johnny Dwayne Fitzgerald (31) of Spotsylvania on two felony warrants for larceny and shoplifting
- On 04/10/2019, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Antonio M. Monroe (28) of Caroline, for shoplifting in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
- On 04/10/2019, Deputy S. Northrop arrested Rachel L. Jenkins (21) of Prince William, for shoplifting in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
- On 04/09/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Ms. Chelsea M Roles (26) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for larceny
Assault
- On 04/05/19, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Reuben Peppers II (36) of Spotsylvania, for Assault in the 6500 block of Venison Dr.
- On 04/06/19, Deputy Watson arrested Jeremy Walker (44) of Culpeper, for Assault in the 3500 block of Plank Rd.
- On 04/07/2019, Deputy J. Wine arrested Devin N. Blanchard (24) of Spotsylvania, for assault and strangulation in the 4600 block of Partlow Rd.
- On 04/07/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Harry Jenkins Jr (41) of Spotsylvania, for felony Child Abuse/Neglect and Assault in the 11600 block of Rutherford Dr.
- On 04/08/2019, Deputy Jurgens arrested Kevin Funes-Hernandez (19) of Asheville NC, for Assault and Battery on a Family Member, Abduction and Providing False ID to LE.
- On 04/08/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Mr. Joseph Dodson (30) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction
- On 04/07/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Christopher Melfa (28) of Caroline on outstanding warrants through Spotsylvania for assault and battery, and assault and battery of family member
- On 04/08/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Dante Garnett (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for felony assault and battery
- On 04/10/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Ose Morncey (42) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding permitted citizen obtained warrant for domestic assault and battery
- On 04/09/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Ms. Ashley Nicole Davis (34) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained warrant for assault.
DUI
- On 04/05/2019, Deputy J. Kcraget arrested Brandon J. Carter (25) of Spotsylvania, for reckless driving by speed and driving revoked DUI related (felony) in the area of Ballantraye Drive and Southpoint Parkway
- On 04/06/2019, Deputy Munsee arrested Jeffery Wilson (58) of Milford (VA), for DUI in the 10600 block of Courthouse Rd.
- On 04/06/2019, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Nancy Mason (47) of Spotsylvania, for DUI in the 5100 block of Fox Mill Ct
Narcotics
- On 04/07/2019, Deputy J. Wine arrested Alexander Sewell (23) of Spotsylvania, for possession of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia after responding to the Knights Inn for a trespassing
- On 04/04/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Ms. Lindsay Whitestone (37) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for possession of marijuana.
- On 04/04/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Ms. Tristin Mae Smith (22) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for possession of Schedule III narcotics through Spotsylvania
- On 04/08/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil issued a summons to Edith Sage (30) of Stafford and Brittany Edwards (25) of Stafford for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- On 04/10/2019 Deputy S. Northrop arrested Kevin T. Maiden (42) of Spotsylvania, for assault on Law Enforcement (x2), resisting arrest (obstruction, x2), possession of schedule I/II narcotics (crack cocaine), and appearing intoxicated in public in the 4800 block of Market Street
- On 04/09/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Ms. Kerrie Ramsey (43) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding summons for possession of a schedule V drug
- On 04/11/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Ryan L. Elder (29) of Spotsylvania, for possession of marijuana in the 5700 block of Plank Road
- On 04/11/2019, K9 Deputy K. McGinnis arrested Garett M. Devine (33) of Spotsylvania, for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
All Other Arrests
- On 04/05/2019, Deputy E. Brown arrested Kingsley L. Enevoldsen, Jr. (37) of Stafford, for probation violation
- On 04/06/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Juan Carlos Munoz Gonzalez (36) Spotsylvania, for Drunk in Public in the 6100 block of River Rd
- On 04/07/2019, Deputy K. Herzig arrested Marvin L. Kennedy (64) of Spotsylvania, for appearing intoxicated in public in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 04/08/2019, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Jeffrey N. Griffin (55) of Spotsylvania, for brandishing a firearm in the 8000 block of Curtis Lane
- On 04/08/2019 Deputy A. Miller arrested and charged Carlos Ramos (29) of Fredericksburg for Drunk in Public in the 11800 block of Gardenia Dr.
- On 04/09/2019, Deputy D. Burr arrested Trey Christopher (32) of Fredericksburg for Drunk in Public in the 10900 block of HCC Dr.
- On 04/05/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Ms. Christina Cave (34) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for a dog running at large
- On 04/05/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Elizabeth Jenkins (41) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for obstruction of justice.
- On 04/03/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Jacoby Ellis (35) of Fredericksburg on a PB 15 probation violation
- On 04/04/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Donavin Powell (20) of Stafford on an outstanding capias through another jurisdiction
- On 04/04/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Glenn Tyler Rohrabacher (70) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for assault through Spotsylvania and an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court for failure to appear
- On 04/06/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Ms. Christina Jean Swanner (39) of Spotsylvania on a Capias for failing to report to jail.
- On 04/08/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Mr. Scott David Hudnall (37) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction
- On 4/8/2019 Deputy Hansinger issued a summons to Elizabeth Hill (64) of Fredericksburg (Spotsylvania County) for hit and run.
- On 04/10/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Clinton M. Parker (27) male of Spotsylvania, on a permitted warrant for destruction of property for an incident which occurred March 27 in the area of Leavells Road and Galaxy Drive
- On 04/10/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Bradley Grear (31) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania GDC for failure to comply with a court order.
- On 04/09/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Andrew Foster (64), of Spotsylvania for Drunk in Public in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 04/09/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Ms. Krista D. Trent (32) of Stafford on an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction.
- On 04/09/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. William Haley (52) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through another jurisdiction.
- On 04/09/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Chadwick Hine (36) of Stafford on two outstanding citizen obtained summons for phone harassment.
- On 04/11/2019, First Sergeant D. Chambers arrested Kimberly R. Fagan (42) of Spotsylvania, for a PB15 probation violation
- On 04/12/2019, Deputy Jurgens arrested Tyrell Alexander (20) of Richmond, for multiple outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.
- On 04/12/2019, Deputy Jurgens arrested Elmira Boisseau (19) of Richmond, for an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
