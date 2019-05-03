Larceny
- On 04/26/2019, Deputy Lewis issued a summons to Christi Carroll (47), of Spotsylvania for shoplifting in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway.
- On 04/26/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Osvaldo Pardillo (46) of Spotsylvania for felony embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense and Sara Lee (21) of Spotsylvania for misdemeanor obtaining money by false pretense
Assault
- On 04/29/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Garnette Daniel (32) of Spotsylvania, for Assault & Battery in the 6800 block of Plantation Forest Dr
DUI
- On 04/27/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Tiffany J. Hill (31) of Fredericksburg for DUI
- On 05/01/2019, Deputy H. Taylor arrested Cindy Novitsky (61) of Caroline for DUI and driving without a valid driver's license during a traffic stop at Pick-A-Part
Narcotics
- On 04/30/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Lauren Pope (24) of Spotsylvania, for Possession of Schedule I/II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 4600 block of Southpoint Pkwy.
- On 04/30/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Jennifer Kitchen (31) of Spotsylvania, for Possession of Schedule I/II in the 7500 block of Flippo Dr
- On 05/01/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier released Kyosha Hagans (26) of Spotsylvania, on a summons for Possession of Marijuana in the 4500 block of Plank Rd.
- On 05/01/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested David Pribble (45) of Spotsylvania, for Possession of Schedule I/II in the area of Mine Rd and Campbell Dr.
- On 05/02/2019, Deputy H. Taylor arrested Stephanie Abui (25) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana on Courthouse Rd
All Other Arrests
- On 04/25/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Joseph Martin King, Jr. (29) of Fredericksburg on a Capias for possession of schedule I/II and possession of Marijuana
- On 04/26/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Nawal El Masbahi (38) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for DWI and driving without a license
- On 04/29/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Deric Lacey Stokes (18) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for petit larceny
- On 05/01/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Kristen Hager (29) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for credit card fraud, larceny of a credit card, petit larceny and obtaining fraud by false pretense.
- On 04/29/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Vamekh Gegeshidze (40) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault & battery
- On 04/26/2019, Deputy Burr arrested Lorenzo D. Reynolds (33), of Fredericksburg on a Capias out of another jurisdiction.
- On 04/27/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested Robert Coleman Jr. (47) of Spotsylvania for Drunk in Public in the area of Courthouse Road and Rhodes Drive
- On 04/27/2019, Deputy Burr arrested Jeackeline L. Cruz (21), and Randy W.M. Grados (21), of Fredericksburg for Drunk in Public in 4300 block of Plank Road
- On 04/27/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Darnzeil T. Woolen (33) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 04/28/2019, Senior Deputy Pearce arrested Dylan Moran (27) of Spotsylvania for Drunk in Public in the 5000 Block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 04/26/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Gerald S. Orndorff (51) of Spotsylvania on a warrant through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 04/25/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Kylie Nicole Edenton (33) of Spotsylvania on a Capias for failure to appear in Spotsylvania General District Court
- On 04/25/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Jason Croy (40) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for a protective order violation
- On 04/30/2019, Deputy A. Watson arrested Verdena Samuel (63) of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication in the 9900 block of Southpoint Pkwy
- On 04/30/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier served an outstanding permitted misdemeanor warrant/summons on Venetia Pierre (31) of Spotsylvania, in the Sheriff's Office lobby
- On 04/29/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Dawn Daniel (45) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for building code violations
- On 04/29/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Brian Carter (41) of Spotsylvania on for citizen obtained summons for a dog running at large
- On 04/30/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Tyler Aaron Branum (24) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through another jurisdiction
- On 04/30/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Katherine Strand (23) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania JDR for FTA
- On 04/30/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Latiffe Thomas (29) of Stafford on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania GDC for FTA
- On 05/01/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested James Hensel Jr. (35) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction
- On 05/01/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Brittany Reyes (24) of Spotsylvania for outstanding citizen obtained warrants for trespassing and destruction of property
- On 05/02/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Steven Wayne Urick (39) of Stafford on an outstanding capias through another jurisdiction
- On 05/02/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Debra A. Snow (50) of Spotsylvania on six felony warrants for identity theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery and uttering. Ms. Snow was also served on a misdemeanor warrant for petit larceny.
- On 05/01/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Jameel Washington (41) of Stafford for public intoxication at Wawa Plank Rd.
