Larceny

  • On 09/29/2019, Deputy Eaton arrested Douglas Giesen, II (26) of Spotsylvania for petit larceny.

Assault

  • On 09/25/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Daniel E. Trent (37) of Spotsylvania, on an open warrant for felony assault
  • On 09/25/2019, Deputy A. Garcia served Jacob Roush (21) of Spotsylvania on a permitted Spotsylvania warrant for assault & battery in the 9100 block of Courthouse Road
  • On 09/26/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Brandi Logan (36) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained warrant for assault
  • On 09/26/2019, First Sergeant Chambers arrested Brandon Gilyard (21) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 09/27/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Elizabeth Lane (34) of Fredericksburg for assault & battery
  • On 09/28/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Johnathan Brent (24) of Spotsylvania for assault on law enforcement, destruction of property, assault & battery, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication
  • On 9/28/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Derrick Ford (36) of Spotsylvania for malicious wounding and assault
  • On 09/29/2019, Deputy Taylor arrested Theresa Bisson (44) of Spotsylvania for assault
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy Sullivan arrested Kevin Honore (28) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery

DUI

  • On 09/27/2019, Deputy A. Bradley arrested Travis Taylor (28) of Spotsylvania for DUI, possession of marijuana, driving without a valid license, and defective equipment
  • On 09/29/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Onesimo Munoz-Cervantes (38) of Fredericksburg for DUI and driving without a License/2nd offense
  • On 09/29/2019, Deputy Eaton arrested Elijah Coleman (43) of West Virginia for DUI, open container, and refusal to submit to a breath test
  • On 09/27/2019, Senior Deputy J Kcraget arrested Jason Andrade (36) of Spotsylvania for DUI, reckless driving and refusal to INTOX

Narcotics

  • On 09/25/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Jeremiah I. Hunter (21) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
  • On 09/25/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Kailee Santiago (20) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
  • On 09/27/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Theresa Basilica (29) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and for possession of marijuana
  • On 09/28/2019, First Sergeant Myrick released Essayas Abebe (26) of Maryland on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 09/28/2019, Deputy Lungstrom released Darius Sturdivant (34) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 09/28/2019, Deputy Brooks arrested Alexander Rezac (22) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
  • On 09/29/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Raymond Rodriguez (34) of Florida for public intoxication and possession of marijuana
  • On 09/30/2019, First Sergeant Myrick released Kenneth Sanders (24) of Spotsylvania on summonses for possession of marijuana and failure to signal lane change
  • On 09/30/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Lucas Taylor (26) of Spotsylvania for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic
  • On 09/30/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Kellie Taylor (23) of Spotsylvania for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic, possession of a schedule IV narcotic, driving while not licensed, expired registration, and defective equipment
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy Norman arrested Christopher McNulty (26) of Spotsylvania and Tiffany Bower (28) of Spotsylvania for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

All Other Arrests

  • On 09/20/2019, Deputy Fleming arrested Alonzo Lamont Fox (35) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding felony capias for 2 counts of show cause for revocation of sentence for concealment
  • On 09/25/2019, Deputy Everetts arrested Michael Dudley (34) of Fredericksburg on warrants through another jurisdiction
  • On 09/25/2019, Deputy M. Howell arrested Rhonda G. Smetek (53) of Spotsylvania for unlawful entry and appearing intoxicated in public
  • On 09/25/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Nickolai Boykin (19) of Spotsylvania on an open Spotsylvania warrant for threats
  • On 09/26/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jamie D Monroe (21) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
  • On 09/26/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Nathan Booth (27) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
  • On 09/26/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Charles Peterson (27) of New York on an outstanding capias for failure to appear in Spotsylvania GDC
  • On 09/27/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Syncata Ghannam (19) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 09/28/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Darius Sturdivant (34) of Spotsylvania for destruction of property
  • On 09/28/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Edenilson Ferrara-Gomez (20) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jursidiction
  • On 09/28/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested an unknown male for public intoxication
  • On 09/30/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Michael Hager (27) of no fixed address for public intoxication
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Shawn Payne (28) of Spotsylvania on multiple citizen obtained warrants
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Anastasia Snyder (22) of Lynchburg for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy Norman arrested Christopher Dement (34) of no fixed address for illegal camping and for an outstanding capias out of Spotsylvania
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy Norman released Michelle Miller (43) of no fixed address on a summons for illegal camping
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested William Paul Wedding, Jr. (23) of Fredericksburg on a capias for failure to comply with a court order through Spotsylvania General District Court
  • On 10/01/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Mya Anjaulyeke Navarro (20) of Fredericksburg on two felony warrants for forgery and a misdemeanor warrant for false identification to law enforcement
  • On 10/01/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Mark Geslock (54) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for computer trespass
  • On 10/01/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Nicolus Gibson (29) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through another jurisdiction
  • On 10/01/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Jose Carbajal (43) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for a protective order violation

