Assault

  • On 12/20/2019, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Lewis Hawley Jr. (50) of Louisa for assault and battery
  • On 12/21/2019, Deputy J. Moore arrested Christopher Moreland (31) of Warrenton for assault
  • On 12/21/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Juan Torres (32) of Fredericksburg for assault and battery
  • On 12/22/2019, Deputy Vasquez arrested Angel Servin-Rodriguez (37) of Spotsylvania for abduction by force, rape by force, and assault and battery
  • On 12/22/2019, Deputy T. Fredericksen arrested Rafael W. Penaranda (39) of Spotsylvania for assault (felony, 3+ offense) and resisting arrest
  • On 12/23/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Elizabeth Pettey (20) of Spotsylvania for assault
  • On 12/23/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Tracy Haskins (55) of Spotsylvania for a citizen obtained battery warrant
  • On 12/24/2019, Deputy K. Camp arrested Gustavo Lopez (34) of Spotsylvania for assault & battery
  • On 12/25/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier served Tyler Haycraft (26) of Spotsylvania on a permitted citizen obtained Spotsylvania warrant for assault & battery

DUI

  • On 12/18/2019, Deputy Brooks released Christopher Alexander (24) of Spotsylvania on a summons for driving under the influence in the 9800 block of Brock Road
  • On 12/19/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Matthew Crawford (40) of Spotsylvania, for driving under the influence (2nd within 10 yrs; elevated blood alcohol concentration), driving on a suspended license (3rd Offense), open container, and improper stopping
  • On 12/19/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Tamala Whittington-Samuels for driving under the influence in the area of Robert E. Lee Drive and Old Robert E. Lee Drive
  • On 12/22/2019, Deputy Frederickson arrested Christy-Ann Guilbeaux (41) of Pennsylvania for driving under the influence
  • On 12/24/2019, Deputy Staats arrested Robert Shelton (53) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the area of Robert E. Lee Drive and Lake Anna Parkway

Narcotics

  • On 12/19/2019, Detective Walsh arrested Cory Sellers (30) of Spotsylvania for felony distribution of narcotics and felony child abuse/neglect
  • On 12/20/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested Lauryn Wilson (26) of Spotsylvania for disorderly conduct. Sergeant Seay also charged her with possession of marijuana
  • On 12/21/2019, First Sergeant Myrick released Michael Huntly (29) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of Meekins Drive and Dewberry Drive
  • On 12/21/2019, Deputy Taylor released Tiffany Kibler (39) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of Taft Drive
  • On 12/22/2019 Deputy Haney arrested Love Grimes (19) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
  • On 12/23/2019, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Mark Finney, Jr. (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the area of Dickerson Road and Lewiston Road
  • On 12/23/2019, Deputy Wichowski arrested Jeffery Costello (33) of Fredericksburg for possession of paraphernalia, trespassing, and obstruction of justice
  • On 12/25/2019, Deputy Stocking released Mecole Jackson (30) of Lynchburg on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 12/25/2019, Deputy Stocking released Tonica Jackson (20) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana

All Other Arrests

  • On 12/18/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Ronald Wayne Shepherd Jr. (24) of Caroline on a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting
  • On 12/18/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Jacob Lee Cossey (23) of Spotsylvania on two capiases for revocation of a suspended sentence
  • On 12/18/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington served Kourtney A. Johnson (31) of Spotsylvania on outstanding citizen obtained warrants for assault and battery
  • On 12/18/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Mechelle Harris (37) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for reckless driving and driving without a license
  • On 12/18/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Daniel Correll (35) of Stafford on a probation violation
  • On 12/19/2019, Detective Walsh arrested Tia Onnen (29) of Stafford for felony child abuse/neglect and felony child endangerment
  • On 12/20/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Kevin Giovanny Hernandez Martinez (21) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication and a summons for urinating in public in the area of Jessica Court and Evan Drive
  • On 12/20/2019, Deputy Frederickson arrested Willard Talley (32) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 4500 block of Massaponax Church Road
  • On 12/21/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Anthony M. Tran (30) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Plank Road
  • On 12/22/2019 Deputy Goosman arrested Amber Fleming (28) of Caroline for failing to appear in court and driving suspended
  • On 12/23/2019, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Bryan Smith (26) of Spotsylvania for felony concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the area of Dickerson Road and Lewiston Road
  • On 12/25/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Robert J. Ratcliffe Jr. (51) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the area of Dean Riding Lane
  • On 12/25/2019, Sergeant Collins arrested Martin Melvin, Jr. (37) of Stafford for a felony warrant out of another jurisdiction

