Larceny
- On 12/05/2019, Deputy Camp arrested Albert Williams (51) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding felony shoplifting warrant out of Spotsylvania.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy Branham released Juwan Williams (21) of Spotsylvania on a summons for shoplifting.
Assault
- On 12/04/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Jackson Schwellenberg (36) of Spotsylvania for assault and abduction.
- On 12/07/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Colin M. Davis (23) of Spotsylvania for assault (felony, third or subsequent offense). Colin was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- On 12/08/2019 Deputy Riley arrested Devon Overend (21) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery, and reckless endangerment of a child.
- On 12/10/2019, Deputy Howell arrested Elias Andrade Hernandez (37) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and possession of a fraudulent identification card.
DUI
- On 12/06/2019, Deputy Herzig arrested Kyle Sazama (29) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence.
- On 12/06/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Elmer R. Castro Ventura (31) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy R. Jones arrested Jacob A. Conway (23) of Spotsylvania for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, and disregarding a traffic signal.
Narcotics
- On 12/04/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Thomas Childs (36) of Bumpass for possession of schedule I/II narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. on 12/06/2019, Deputy Taylor arrested Aaron Harper (29) of Spotsylvania for possession with the intent to distribute.
- On 12/07/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Shahbaz A. Khan (43) for possession of marijuana.
- On 12/07/2019, Deputy Lungstrom released Corey Green (27) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Michael A. Thomas (19) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana.
- On 12/10/2019, Deputy Brooks arrested Lawrence Bradshaw (24) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II with intent to distribute.
- On 12/10/2019, Deputy Howell released William Adams (38) with no fixed address on a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
All Other Arrests
- On 12/04/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Edward Dobson Whitehead (27) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication.
- On 12/05/2019, Deputy McGinnis released Steven Thaxton (20) of Woodbridge on a summons for trespassing and giving false ID to law enforcement.
- On 12/05/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Amber Nicole Roger-Amos (29) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation.
- On 12/06/2019, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Richard West (64) of Spotsylvania on an open capias (X2) out of another jurisdiction.
- On 12/06/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Christopher S. Gibson (49) of Spotsylvania for hit and run and driving outside of a DUI-restricted license.
- On 12/07/2019, Deputy J. Moore arrested Ronald Klecar (19) of Orange County for failure to appear on shoplifting out of another jurisdiction.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested JonMichael L. Taylor (22) of Caroline for an open capias through another jurisdiction.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy R. Lewis arrested Derek Sawyer (32) of Orange for child neglect.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Matthew Phelps (42) of Caroline County for reckless driving and two counts for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy S. Norris served Robert William Curtis (33) of Fredericksburg on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for assault.
- On 12/08/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Lerlene Denise Finnegan (73) of Fredericksburg on a capias for welfare fraud.
- On 12/09/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Yvette Jones (37) of Spotsylvania on open warrants.
- On 12/09/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Marcel Nelson (34) of Spotsylvania on open warrants and he was served on open capias’ from other jurisdictions.
- On 12/09/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Erica Dawn Hitch (38) of Spotsylvania on two felony warrants for grand larceny and selling stolen property. Ms. Hitch was also served on a misdemeanor warrant for obtaining money by false pretenses.
- On 12/09/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Patrick William Carpenter (41) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protective order.
- On 12/09/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Jorge Diaz Banos (27) of Spotsylvania on a permitted citizen obtained warrant for trespassing.
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
