Larceny
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy Branham arrested Lisa Gilley (46) of Fredericksburg on an open warrant for shoplifting
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Kevyn Jackson (18) of Caroline for shoplifting
- On 12/13/2019, Deputy Wichowski arrested Frederick Frasier (41) of Spotsylvania for petit larceny shoplifting, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing
- On 12/18/2019, Deputy Moore arrested Wendell Mckinley Rose (40) of Fredericksburg for driving revoked and motor vehicle theft
- On 12/18/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Jonathan Eduardo Chavarria-Cook (20) of Spotsylvania for open warrants out of Spotsylvania for felony grand larceny X2, felony petit larceny X2 (third offense), obtaining money by false pretense and misdemeanor property damage
Assault
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Matthew Hemperley (31) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 12/13/2019, Deputy Wine arrested Teresa Brown (42) of no fixed address for felony assault on law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting arrest
- On 12/14/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Devante Gaines (18) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and obstruction of justice
DUI
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Thomas Byrne (34) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, driving suspended, failure to maintain a lane and DUI refusal
- On 12/14/2019, Deputy Camp arrested Katrina Reynolds (30) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence pursuant to a motor vehicle accident in the 4900 block of Harrison Road
- On 12/16/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Lease Clark (27) of Stafford for driving under the influence
Narcotics
- On 12/11/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Steven Kay (52) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Theresa Basilica (29) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and possession of marijuana 2nd offense
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Kirsten Torkos Incontri (34) of Spotsylvania for a felony capias underlying charge of possession of schedule I/II in the area of Cosner Drive and Davenport from a traffic stop.
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Casey Ayers (26) year old W/F of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/13/2019, Deputy Garcia released Steve Llyod Jr. (37) was on a summons for possession of marijuana.
- On 12/15/2019, Deputy McGinnis released William Watts (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana and defective equipment. This resulted from a traffic stop at Harrison Road and Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 12/16/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Heidi Zeller (30) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/17/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Johnathan Cunningham (37) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule one drugs
- On 12/17/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Jeremy Kroell (37) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule one drugs
- On 12/17/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Ebony Whalen (24) of Washington DC for possession of marijuana
- On 12/17/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Yasmine Hopkins (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/17/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Collin Schneider (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/18/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Sebastian Lucas Gaspar (33) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and public intoxication
All Other Arrests
- On 12/10/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Christina Krout (31) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 12/10/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Deonte Staton (24) of Fredericksburg on a probation violation
- On 12/11/2019, Deputy Riley arrested Austin Leonard (19) of Partlow on an outstanding capias in the 9000 block of Courthouse Road
- On 12/11/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Jason Hite (43) of Spotsylvania for three felony warrants out of another jurisdiction
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy S. Hansinger arrested Pablo Rivas (27) of Spotsylvania for driving on suspended and speeding
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy Riley arrested Andrew Hill (36) of Spotsylvania on a felony capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 12/12/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Christian A. Mares (27) of Stafford on a probation violation
- On 12/12/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Jerome Lamont Fox (44) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic
- On 12/13/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Torin Davis (35) of Spotsylvania an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery
- On 12/14/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Dustin Lee Payne (31) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic. Mr. Payne was also served on a capias for suspended sentence revocation and a capias for failure to appear in another jurisdiction
- On 12/14/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Bruce Linwood Jordan Jr. (37) of Spotsylvania on a capias for revocation of a suspended sentence
- On 12/15/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Stacey Monroe (26) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant for trespassing out of another jurisdiction
- On 12/15/2019, Deputy A Garcia arrested Rudnick Taylor (24) of Locust Grove on a warrant through another jurisdiction
- On 12/15/2019, Deputy T. Everetts arrested Steven Szurko (58) of Catlett Va for driving revoked after initiating a traffic stop. He also had outstanding warrants through other jurisdictions
- On 12/15/2019, Deputy Barto arrested Christopher Hall (33) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias
- On 12/15/2019 Deputy Norris arrested David Matthew Kern (32) of Spotsylvania on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protective order
- On 12/16/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Anna Braun (23) of Stafford on an outstanding circuit court indictment for felony larceny 3rd or subsequent offense
- 12/16/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested James King Jr. (26) of Caroline on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for a protective violation
- On 12/17/2019, Sergeant Collins arrested Michael Carl (36) of Ruther Glen for Misuse of 911. Mr. Carl was also served on an open preliminary protective order out of another jurisdiction
- On 12/17/2019 Deputy S. Hansinger arrested Mark Pitts (24) of Spotsylvania for felony hit and run, felony failure to report a crash, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, two counts of misdemeanor failure to report a crash, false report to law enforcement, driving without a license, depositing debris on the highway, and county code depositing debris on the highway
- On 12/17/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Kalynn Helton (23) of Spotsylvania on two capias’ for failure to comply with pretrial and failure to appear
- On 12/18/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Brittany Curtis (29) of Spotsylvania for possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
