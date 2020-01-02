Assault
- On 12/27/2019, Deputy Brooks arrested Carey Thompson (47) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery.
- On 12/29/2019, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Heather Toombs (34) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
DUI
- On 12/28/2019, Sergeant Northrop arrested Ronald Zubieta Valencia (37) of Milford for driving under the influence, destroying County property, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane of travel and defective equipment.
- On 12/29/2019, Senior Deputy Noakes arrested Nicolas Loscomb (33) for driving under the influence (2nd within 5 years), drive revoked (DUI-Related), and speeding
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy Frederickson arrested Marco Nichols (49) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy M. McBride arrested Christopher J. Allen (38) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the 2000 block of Rock Creek Road
- On 01/02/2020, Deputy Brooks arrested Justin Sink (35) of Indiana for driving under the influence in the 5100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
Narcotics
- On 12/26/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested Terrell Backer (24) of Washington, DC for possession of marijuana
- On 12/26/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Rico Nelson (39) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/30/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Alvaro Lemus (24) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/30/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Nicholas Woods (19) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested Darryl Abraham (30) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice
- On 01/01/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Gage Mapes (28) of Orange for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic in the 10400 block of Southpoint Parkway
- On 01/01/2020, Deputy J. Wine arrested Montgomery Blanks (25) of Fredericksburg) for possession of marijuana
- On 01/01/2020, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Nygel White (20) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 01/02/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Israel Ferguson (28) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 12/26/2019, Senior Deputy Schulz arrested Dakota Snow (22) of Spotsylvania for felony phone threats
- On 12/26/2019, Deputy Taylor arrested Vivian Hendrick (72) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for protective order violation
- On 12/26/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Glenn Earl Moore Jr. (51) of Fredericksburg on a capias for three show cause revocation of a suspended sentence
- On 12/27/2019, Deputy Staats arrested John Woodyard (22) of Spotsylvania on 12 citizen obtained warrants for trespassing
- On 12/27/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Islam Mohammad Johar (27) of Falls Church on a felony warrant for contraband cigarettes
- On 12/27/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Carl Benton Shook (45) of Bowling Green on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault
- On 12/27/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Crystal Noel Beverly (50) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction
- On 12/28/2019, Deputy Foster arrested Anthony Tran (30) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Plank Road
- On 12/29/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Duy Ngoc Nguyen (44) of Fredericksburg on two misdemeanor warrants for driving revoked DUI related and hit and run
- On 12/29/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Jayon Sosa (34) of Ruther Glen on a felony warrant for strangulation and a misdemeanor warrant for assault on a family member
- On 12/30/2019, Deputy Seabridge arrested Benjamin Dailey Jr (25) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 10200 block of Post Oak Road
- On 12/30/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Jason Brown (33) of Gloucester on a probation violation
- On 12/30/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Justen Chambers (36) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania General District Court capias for failure to appear
- On 12/30/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Moesha Danielle Hampton (23) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested James Shartzer (37) of Stafford on an outstanding warrant for reckless driving
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy Seabridge arrested Sharon Lynch of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Jonathan Harris (27) of Fredericksburg for disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Derek L. Moore (35) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication, destruction of property, obstruction of justice (resisting arrest), and disorderly conduct in the 10100 block of Southpoint Parkway
- On 12/31/2019, Deputy Norris arrested Anna Marie Lively (44) of Spotsylvania on a capias for violation of pretrial
- On 12/31/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Ronald Wayne Hawley Jr. (30) of Alexandria on a probation violation
- On 12/31/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Kylie Edenton (33) of Spotsylvania on outstanding direct indictments for two counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs
- On 12/31/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Heidi Anne McDaniel (46) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding General District Court capias for failing to comply with pretrial services
- On 12/31/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Nelson Javier Guillen Alvarado (33) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for aggravated sexual battery
- On 01/01/2020, Deputy A Garcia arrested Steven Michael Simmons (40) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants through Spotsylvania
- On 01/01/2020, Deputy A Barto arrested Everette Cadden III (21) of no fixed address for disorderly conduct
- On 01/02/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Nathan Javaras (26) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 51st block of Towne Centre Boulevard
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
