Larceny
- On 02/05/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Brandon Johnson (32) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding petit larceny warrant
- On 02/05/2020, Deputy S. Norris released Kristen Ashley Binkley (34) of Spotsylvania on a summons for shoplifting in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Mine Road
- On 02/08/2020, Deputy Carnahan released Dawn Jones (35) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny shoplifting
Assault
- On 02/09/2020, Deputy Staats arrested Shawn Payne (29) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained warrant for assault and battery. Shawn was also charged with obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana
DUI
- On 02/07/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Tyler Kasey (19) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of THC Oil (x2)
- On 02/08/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Emiliano Martinez (30) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and driving without a valid license in the 7300 block of Wytheville Circle
- On 02/08/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Imana Meade (23) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, refusal of a breath test, and for having no liability insurance in the 10500 block of Hollebrooke Drive
- On 02/09/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Clayton Ashby (52) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the 11800 block of Hunting Ridge Drive
- On 02/09/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Matthew Wheeler (32) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and driving revoked in the 10100 block of Southpoint Parkway
Narcotics
- On 02/05/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Joshua Edwards (37) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/05/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Tre Newman (23) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/07/2020, Deputy Brooks arrested Gerald Parker (26) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II and other outstanding warrants in the 5900 block of Plank Road
- On 02/07/2020, Deputy McGinnis arrested Cornelius Smith (29) of no fixed address for distribution of other drug, possession of forged bank notes, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication
- On 02/08/2020, Deputy Grasso released Tyler Hogeland (21) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 02/08/2020, Deputy Grasso released Katelynn Waddell (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for underage possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia
- On 02/11/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Lateara Cabarris (26) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana in the area of Route 1 and Market Street
- On 02/11/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Tammy Fox (44) of Stafford for possession of marijuana and possession of schedule I/II in the area of Courthouse Road and Towles Mill Road
All Other Arrests
- On 02/05/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Eric J. Clarke II (26) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- 02/06/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Angele Danos (35) of Spotsylvania on three outstanding capiases through Spotsylvania County
- On 02/06/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Gregory White (35) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for felony assault and battery
- On 02/06/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Ashlee Raye Nicklaw (35) of Louisa on an outstanding Spotsylvania General District Court capias for failure to appear
- On 02/07/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington served Aulbrey James Elisha, Jr. (26) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for destruction of property
- On 02/07/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Lisa Ann Gilley (46) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear
- On 02/07/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested John Vita (28) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for felony assault and battery
- On 02/07/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Ryan Sullivan (28) of Stafford for public intoxicationin the area of Four Mile Fork
- On 02/07/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Steven Barnes (21) of Fredericksburg for outstanding warrants through another jurisdiction
- On 02/07/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Milton Brown (33) of Spotsylvania for obstruction of justice and an ABC violation in the 5900 block of Plank Road
- On 02/07/2020, Deputy J. Hager arrested Eric Clark (25) of Spotsylvania on open warrants for burglary and destruction of property
- On 02/10/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Brittany K. Moyers (33) of Florida on outstanding capias warrants from another jurisdiction
- On 02/10/2020, Deputy Durbin arrested Christopher Tyler Melfa (29) of Spotsylvania on 5 outstanding, citizen obtained warrants for assault
- On 02/10/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Dah Abdoullah (34) of Alexandria for possession with intent to distribute tax paid cigarettes
- On 02/10/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Christopher Weinhold (47) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to comply with a court order
- On 02/11/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Regina Digennaro (48) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants through another jurisdiction
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
