Larceny
- On 02/13/2020, Deputy Norman arrested Curtis Haley, Jr. (21) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding warrants for fraud and larceny
- On 02/13/2020, Deputy C. Brooks released Brian Gullins, Jr. (18) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting in the 8200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/15/2020, Deputy Jones arrested Courtney Riggleman (29) of Culpeper for felony shoplifting
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy Seabridge arrested Denny Ray Cline (48) of no fixed address for shoplifting in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway. Mr. Cline was also arrested for two outstanding warrants through another jurisdiction
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy R. Jones arrested Arnette Sinkler (54) of Stafford for felony shoplifting
- On 02/18/2020, Deputy Herzig released Michelle Amburgey (62) of Fredericksburg on a non-permitted warrant for shoplifting
Assault
- On 02/14/2020, Deputy McCullough arrested Dominic Fleming (19) of Fredericksburg for assault
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Johnathon Dotson (35) of Lynchburg for assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy Schroeder arrested Donald Baldwin (38) of Maryland for assault and battery and public intoxication in the area of Indian Acres
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Darla Lynn Riehl (38) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery in the 4500 block of Shepherds Road
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Eric Ward (39) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 02/18/2020, First Sergeant Chambers arrested Kyle Howlett (29) of Fredericksburg for assault in the area of the Olde Greenwich community pool
DUI
- On 02/13/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Joshua Bennett (41) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and refusal in the 5900 block of Plank Road
- On 02/14/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Chandler L. Renaud (21) of Locust Grove for driving under the influence and reckless driving in the area of Plank Road and Wilderness Road
- On 02/15/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Thomas Byrne (34) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and driving suspended in the 10000 block of Cherokee Lane
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy Corbin arrested Jovito Urias Mayorga (34) of no fix address for driving under the influence, refusal, failure to maintain lane, and driving with no license
- On 02/18/2020, Deputy McGinnis arrested Jose Coleman (48) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, drinking while driving, and two summons for defective equipment and no state inspection
Narcotics
- On 02/14/2020, Lieutenant Clem arrested Matthew Diehr (23) of Woodford for eluding, reckless driving, driving suspended, and possession of marijuana
- On 02/14/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Cristian Peralta (19) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the area of Lansdown Road and Sigma Drive
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Sierra Mason (19) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 02/17/2020, Deputy Miller released William Negron (20) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 10000 block of House Drive
- On 02/17/2020, Deputy C. Smeal arrested Aveona Burrell (20) of Fredericksburg for possession with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, and no valid operator license
- On 02/18/2020, First Sergeant Myrick released Justin Savage (33) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of Post Oak Road and Panier Road
- On 02/18/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Lason Slagle (43) of Prince George on 2 counts of possession of schedule I/II and for possession of marijuana in the area of Post Oak Road and Sullivan Road
- On 02/18/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Samuel Slagle (51) of Prince George for possession of schedule I/II and for possession of marijuana in the area of Post Oak Road and Sullivan Road.
All Other Arrests
- On 02/12/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Corey Green (28) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery
- On 02/12/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Patrick Carpenter (41) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for a protective order violation
- On 02/12/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Cariess McCullough (33) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 02/12/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Ralph Deron Jamal Thomas (46) of Stafford on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for a probation violation, and other outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions
- On 02/13/2020, Deputy C. Brooks served a permitted warrant on Chandi Fairchild (45) of Locust Grove for destruction of property
- On 02/13/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Vickesh Kissoon (23) of New York on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 02/13/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Azad Chinaden (37) of New York on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 02/13/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Edward Lewis Payne (31) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for a probation violation
- On 02/15/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Antisha Brown (26) of Spotsylvania for felony threats of death or bodily injury in the 200 block of Patterson Avenue
- On 02/15/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Stephen Fristoe (27) of Fredericksburg on a capias for a felony violation of a court order
- On 02/15/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Amanda Nicole Morales (35) of Spotsylvania on a misdemeanor failure to appear
- On 02/15/2020, Deputy Schroeder arrested Michelle Miller (45) of no fix address for public intoxication and trespassing in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy Corbin arrested Jeffrey Greenie (29) of Locust Grove for public intoxication in the area of Pirates Cove
- On 02/16/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Kristy Delong (32) of Dumfries for three outstanding warrants through Spotsylvania County in the 9100 block of Courthouse Road
- On 02/18/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Carl Benard Grant, Jr. (40) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding capias through another jurisdiction
- On 02/18/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Gene Conner (48) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court
- On 02/18/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Michelle Walker (39) of Spotsylvania on three outstanding citizen obtained warrants
- On 02/18/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Anne Tremper (56) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained warrant for allowing a dog to run at large while causing injury
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.