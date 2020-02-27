Larceny
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy Garcia released Phoebe Guanciale (19) of Spotsylvania on a misdemeanor summons for shoplifting
- On 02/24/2020, Deputy Camp released Paul Elkin (51) of Spotsylvania on a permitted shoplifting warrant
- On 02/24/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Reese Lough (23) of Spotsylvania for 3rd offense shoplifting
- On 02/26/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Steffone Lattner (25) of no fixed address on two counts of petit larceny
Assault
- On 02/19/2020, Deputy R. Lewis arrested Cesar Flores (25) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Gary Pitts (59) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication, assault on law enforcement, and obstruction of justice in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Charles Lane (37) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and possession of marijuana
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy Adams served Henry Sattlethight (59) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for assault
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy Adams served Svitlana Boiko (37) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for assault
- On 02/23/2020, Deputy Garcia served Julian Esposito (24) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for malicious wounding
- On 02/23/2020, Detective Coerper arrested Anthony Lochetto (30) of Spotsylvania for indecent liberties
- On 02/23/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Joseph Samuels, III (45) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and public intoxication
- On 02/23/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Eric Wilson (45) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 02/24/2020, Deputy Barto arrested David Emmanuel Niamien (21) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy B. Lungstrom arrested Kusan McCain (31) of Spotsylvania for breaking and entering, preventing a 911 call, destruction of property and assault
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy J. Hager arrested Donna Golden (61) of Spotsylvania for assault
DUI
- On 02/20/2020, Deputy Frederickerson arrested Delver Lajuj Alvarado (29) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (2nd) and driving without license (2nd)
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Mark Queener (52) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the area of Lansdowne Road and Tidewater Trail
- On 02/26/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Paul Grubbs (53) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and driving revoked
Narcotics
- On 02/19/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Kateasha Fields (33) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II, possession of marijuana, open container, and altered registration in the 5600 block of Plank Road
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy R. Jones arrested John Wilson (35) of Stafford for possession of marijuana
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Grasso released Shavontae Campbell (30) of Dunnsville on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy Wichowski released Brandon Hall (19) of Dumfries on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 11000 block of Chesterwood Court
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy Branham released Steven Wendel (22) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 6000 block of Blockhouse Road
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy McGinnis released Sean Bland (19) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 10700 block of Locust Court
- On 02/24/2020, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Catherine Naples (21) of Orange for possession of marijuana
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Brittany L. Bowie (20) of Alexandria for possession of schedule I/II
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Madeline M. McGraw (27) of Winchester for possession of schedule I/II
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Jeremy L. Garcia (27) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Tarike Rashad Jackson (28) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Desteny Marie Muniz (22) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute
- On 02/26/020, Deputy J. Hager arrested Jordan Leahy (23) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana in the area of Plank Road and Spotsylvania Mall Drive
All Other Arrests
- On 02/19/2020, Deputy E. McCullough arrested Heidi Means (46) of Spotsylvania for having two outstanding warrants for hit and run
- On 02/19/2020, Deputy C. Haney arrested Antonio Latiff (31) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/19/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jeffery Wayne King (40) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for assault & battery
- On 02/19/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested William Kelley, Jr. (29) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/19/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Tyjohn Wolfrey (18) of Spotsylvania for a probation violation through Spotsylvania JDR
- On 02/20/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Aaron Abel (33) of King George for a probation violation
- On 02/20/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jonathan Carter Hill (58) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 02/21/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington served Samuel Richard Murphy (29) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for reckless driving
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Herman Annquain Harris (37) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias for failure to comply with a court order
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Judy Anne Ambrose (50) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias for direct indictment for shoplifting 3rd or subsequent offense
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Mary Ann Smith (51) of Spotsylvania on a capias for direct indictment for possession of schedule I/II
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Schroeder arrested Dewayne Jermaine Lee (31) of Culpeper for an open capias through Spotsylvania
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Miller served Jayson Heflin (43) of Spotsylvania for open warrants through another jurisdiction
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Rodney Pryor (44) of Henrico for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/21/2020, Deputy Covington served Phillip Taylor (32) of Rhoadesville on a permitted warrant for hit and run
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Lea Sanford (29) of Spotsylvania for an open warrant for failing to appear in Spotsylvania, and 2 outstanding warrants through another jurisdiction in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Michael Spindle (37) of Spotsylvania for trespassing
- On 02/22/2020, Deputy Howell served Devin Flanigan (20) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for violation of court order
- On 02/23/2020, Deputy Garcia served Darian Bouchyard (26) of Fredericksburg for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/23/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Patrick Dougherty (37) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Layfayette Boulevard
- On 02/23/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Daniel Harty (40) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/24/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Kristen A. Binkley (35) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 02/24/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Alvin Bowens (52) of Stafford for a probation violation
- On 02/25/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Justin Charles Amentler (36) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for destruction of property
- On 02/25/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Prince Tupac Shakur Jesus Allah Brent (21) of Stafford for a probation violation
- On 02/25/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Angela C. Hall (47) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 02/26/2020, Deputy Sullivan arrested Frankie Duncan (32) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias for violating terms and conditions of the drug treatment program
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
