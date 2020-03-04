Larceny
- On 02/28/2020, Deputy R. Lewis arrested Kierra Sheppard (21) of Culpepper for shoplifting
- On 02/29/2020, Sergeant K. Kelley arrested Kyoko Alexander (71) of Fredericksburg for shoplifting
- On 02/29/2020, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Sierra Braswell (22) of Caroline for shoplifting
- On 03/20/2020, Deputy A. Watson arrested Anderson Wilkerson IV (38) of Dumfries for attempted shoplifting, possession of burglarious tools, and curse & abuse
- On 03/02/2020, First Sergeant Chambers released Assie Niamien (21) of Spotsylvania on a summons for stealing
Assault
- On 02/27/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Eucebio Cantor-Lopez (36) of Fredericksburg for assault and he was served on an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction
- On 02/28/2020, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Victoria Evans (36) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 03/01/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Pamela Coghill (51) for assault and battery
DUI
- On 02/27/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Dalton Dean (21) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the 10600 block of Leavells Road
- On 02/28/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Christopher Scmid (21) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence
- On 02/28/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Joseph Kern (43) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of schedule I/II
- On 02/29/2020, Deputy B. Lungstrom arrested Kara Knudson (26) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, child endangerment (x2), and child neglect (x2) in the area of Olde Greenwich Drive and Bentley Court
- On 02/29/2020, Deputy R. Jones arrested Steven Stanley (41) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, driving revoked, and possession of marijuana
Narcotics
- On 02/27/2020, Deputy Wright arrested Frederick Neiwirth (30) of Florida for driving with no operator’s license, possession of schedule I/II, and summoning Fire/EMS with no cause in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and the I-95 overpass
- On 02/27/2020, Deputy Carnahan arrested Anna Lively (44) of Fredericksburg for possession of schedule I/II, possession of marijuana, and given a summons for public intoxication
- On 02/28/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Desiree Lester (45) of Spotsylvania for pretrial violations by possession of schedule I/II through Spotsylvania in the area of Courthouse Road and Brittany Commons Boulevard
- On 03/01/2020, Deputy J. Hager arrested Traeron K. Sykes (24) of Stafford for possession of marijuana in the area of Lafayette Boulevard and Hill Street
- On 03/02/2020, Sergeant Collins arrested Devonte Parham (27) of Stafford for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 03/02/2020, Deputy McGinnis arrested Clint Amaya (24) of Spotsylvania for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule I/II, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
- On 03/03/2020, Detective Jurgens arrested Diallo Turner (42) of Stafford for possession of schedule I/II. Turner was also served on an active warrant out of another jurisdiction
- On 03/03/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Timothy Johnson (33) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II, distribution of schedule I/II, obstruction of justice, felony eluding, and he was served an open felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
- On 03/04/2020, Deputy J. Wichowski arrested Nicole Beer (29) of Fredericksburg for possession of paraphernalia and possession schedule I/II in the 1400 block of Milestone Drive
All Other Arrests
- On 02/26/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Melvin Antonio Escobar Moreno (21) of Spotsylvania on 5 misdemeanor warrants for obtaining money by false pretenses, 13 felony warrants for embezzlement, and 11 felony warrants for obtaining money by false pretenses
- On 02/26/2020, Senior Deputy Basil arrested Christopher Hall (33) of Spotsylvania on 2 outstanding capias' through Spotsylvania General District Court for failure to appear and a pretrial violation
- On 02/27/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Kristen Bradley (29) of Caroline on two outstanding warrants for child endangerment
- On 02/27/2020, Deputy Norris and Deputy R. Plunkett arrested Martinez Javar Wright (30) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for marijuana possession with intent to distribute, 2 counts of shoplifting, and 2 counts of driving revoked or suspended
- On 02/28/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Monte Ricardo Tucker (55) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 02/28/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Latisha Marie Mccowan (37) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 03/02/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Brittany Curtis (30) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania
- On 03/02/2020, Deputy C. Brooks arrested Robert Morris (26) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania
- On 03/02/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Tamala Whittington-Samuels (50) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
- On 03/03/2020, Deputy E. Crisp arrested Kevin Maiden (42) of Spotsylvania for an open warrant out of another jurisdiction
- On 03/03/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested George D. Fletcher (27) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for a probation violation
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.