Larceny

  • On 01/30/2020, Deputy Brooks released Dei’on Collier (26) of Fredericksburg on a summons for shoplifting in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Jerry Smith (24) of North Carolina on a summons for petit larceny
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Otis Byrd (54) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Mark Moore (43) of Pennsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Destinee Martin (23) of Orange for third offense shoplifting
  • On 02/03/2020, Deputy Norman arrested Amber Houston (32) of Rappahannock Academy for grand larceny
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Owens released Jordan Tulay (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Carnahan released Thomas Worley (20) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny

Assault

  • On 01/30/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Aaliyah Peyton (26) of Fredericksburg for assault and battery
  • On 01/31/2020, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Marion Johnson (49) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 02/02/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Rene Lynn (33) of Fredericksburg for assault
  • On 02/02/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Kayla Gudiness (25) of Spotsylvania on open Spotsylvania warrants for malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction (x2), and assault and battery
  • On 02/02/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Amanda Joseph (28) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 02/03/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Jerome Craig (46) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and strangulation
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Markus Long (29) of Spotsylvania for assault
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Jason Heflin (43) of Spotsylvania on warrants through Spotsylvania for assault and battery

DUI

  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Juan Giron-Giron (34) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence and driving without a licenses (2nd offense)
  • On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy Noakes released Marcus Adkins (29) of Culpeper on a summons for driving under the influence of drugs
  • On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy J. Kcraget arrested Karlie Brooks (24) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and hit and run

Narcotics

  • On 01/29/2020, Deputy Smith released Adam Derby (18) of Bumpass on a summons for possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol
  • On 01/29/2020, Deputy Smith released Austin Swinson (18) of Beaverdam on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 01/29/2020, Deputy Smith released Wyatt Snider (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 01/31/2020, Detective Tittle arrested James McClain (39) of Reston for possession of schedule I/II narcotics in the 10800 block of Courthouse Road
  • On 01/31/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Christopher Curtis (31) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II
  • On 01/31/2020, Sergeant Kelley arrested Jesus Romero (18) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana and public intoxication
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Joesph Campbell (27) of Virginia Beach on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 12000 block of Ashleigh Park
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy Stocking released Sarai Ashlei Rockwood (20) of Arizona on a summons for possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm
  • On 02/02/2020, Deputy H. Vasques arrested Logan Priester (18) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to sell marijuana and having a concealed weapon
  • On 02/03/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Ashley Moore (34) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant for probation violation for possession of schedule I/II narcotic
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Artrelle Miller (20) of Stafford for possession of marijuana, false identification to law enforcement, and 2 outstanding capiases through another jurisdiction in the 10000 block of Southwick Court
  • On 02/04/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Jennifer Johnson (44) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
  • On 02/04/2020, Detective Walsh arrested Kathryn Sanders (46) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
  • On 02/04/2020, Detective Walsh arrested Jamiele Bellfield (20) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
  • On 02/04/2020, Sergeant Northrop released Alfred Fairchild, IV (41) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia

All Other Arrests

  • On 01/29/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Alexander M. Marshall (27) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for grand larceny
  • On 01/29/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Sharon Lynch (63) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania General District Court capias for failure to appear
  • On 01/29/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Robert Kraft (31) of Warren County for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 01/30/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Clarence Wallace (35) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 2800 block of Layfayette Boulevard
  • On 01/30/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Robert Eagan (53) of Caroline County for violation of a protective order in the area of Liberty Loop
  • On 01/30/2020, Senior Deputy Noakes released David Villapondo (61) of Nebraska on a summons for hit and run in the 12900 block of Orange Plank Road
  • On 01/30/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Ricquon Donnell Jackson (26) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for hit and run and two misdemeanor warrants for reckless driving and driving revoked
  • On 01/30/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Heidi Anne McDaniel-Gillespie (46) of Spotsylvania on a capias for failure to comply with a court order
  • On 01/30/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Joseph Hinson (33) of Stafford for driving while revoked (5th Offense)
  • On 01/31/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Susan Scott (47) of New York for outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions
  • On 02/01/2020, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Jose Martinez Medina (23) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested John Hartless (52) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 02/01/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Randall Kranick (27) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 02/02/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Robert Mullen (35) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
  • On 02/03/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Pavy Yerena (25) of Spotsylvania on open Spotsylvania warrants for forgery and defrauding an innkeeper
  • On 02/03/2020, Deputy S. Norris served Kerry Marie Carr (27) of Woodford on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for threating calls
  • On 02/03/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Lauren Rose Pope (25) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
  • On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Jessica Ryan (41) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for possession of a schedule I/II substance
  • On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Matthew Bowen (19) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding summons through Spotsylvania for failing to secure a load while in operation of a motor vehicle
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Jason Smallwood (44) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 02/04/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Jeffrey Stevens (52) of Manassas for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Michael Leopaul (21) of Spotsylvania for brandishing a firearm in the 1000 block of Westfield Lane
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy S. Smith arrested Rosa Clark (25) of Culpeper for embezzlement
  • On 02/04/2020, Deputy Watson served Darcella Hourie (57) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for intent to deface rental property

