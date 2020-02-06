Larceny
- On 01/30/2020, Deputy Brooks released Dei’on Collier (26) of Fredericksburg on a summons for shoplifting in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Jerry Smith (24) of North Carolina on a summons for petit larceny
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Otis Byrd (54) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Mark Moore (43) of Pennsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Destinee Martin (23) of Orange for third offense shoplifting
- On 02/03/2020, Deputy Norman arrested Amber Houston (32) of Rappahannock Academy for grand larceny
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Owens released Jordan Tulay (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Carnahan released Thomas Worley (20) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
Assault
- On 01/30/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Aaliyah Peyton (26) of Fredericksburg for assault and battery
- On 01/31/2020, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Marion Johnson (49) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 02/02/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Rene Lynn (33) of Fredericksburg for assault
- On 02/02/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Kayla Gudiness (25) of Spotsylvania on open Spotsylvania warrants for malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction (x2), and assault and battery
- On 02/02/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Amanda Joseph (28) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 02/03/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Jerome Craig (46) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and strangulation
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Markus Long (29) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Jason Heflin (43) of Spotsylvania on warrants through Spotsylvania for assault and battery
DUI
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Juan Giron-Giron (34) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence and driving without a licenses (2nd offense)
- On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy Noakes released Marcus Adkins (29) of Culpeper on a summons for driving under the influence of drugs
- On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy J. Kcraget arrested Karlie Brooks (24) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and hit and run
Narcotics
- On 01/29/2020, Deputy Smith released Adam Derby (18) of Bumpass on a summons for possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol
- On 01/29/2020, Deputy Smith released Austin Swinson (18) of Beaverdam on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 01/29/2020, Deputy Smith released Wyatt Snider (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 01/31/2020, Detective Tittle arrested James McClain (39) of Reston for possession of schedule I/II narcotics in the 10800 block of Courthouse Road
- On 01/31/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Christopher Curtis (31) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II
- On 01/31/2020, Sergeant Kelley arrested Jesus Romero (18) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana and public intoxication
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy Taylor released Joesph Campbell (27) of Virginia Beach on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 12000 block of Ashleigh Park
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy Stocking released Sarai Ashlei Rockwood (20) of Arizona on a summons for possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm
- On 02/02/2020, Deputy H. Vasques arrested Logan Priester (18) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to sell marijuana and having a concealed weapon
- On 02/03/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Ashley Moore (34) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant for probation violation for possession of schedule I/II narcotic
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Artrelle Miller (20) of Stafford for possession of marijuana, false identification to law enforcement, and 2 outstanding capiases through another jurisdiction in the 10000 block of Southwick Court
- On 02/04/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Jennifer Johnson (44) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 02/04/2020, Detective Walsh arrested Kathryn Sanders (46) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 02/04/2020, Detective Walsh arrested Jamiele Bellfield (20) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 02/04/2020, Sergeant Northrop released Alfred Fairchild, IV (41) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia
All Other Arrests
- On 01/29/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Alexander M. Marshall (27) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for grand larceny
- On 01/29/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Sharon Lynch (63) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania General District Court capias for failure to appear
- On 01/29/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Robert Kraft (31) of Warren County for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 01/30/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Clarence Wallace (35) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 2800 block of Layfayette Boulevard
- On 01/30/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Robert Eagan (53) of Caroline County for violation of a protective order in the area of Liberty Loop
- On 01/30/2020, Senior Deputy Noakes released David Villapondo (61) of Nebraska on a summons for hit and run in the 12900 block of Orange Plank Road
- On 01/30/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Ricquon Donnell Jackson (26) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for hit and run and two misdemeanor warrants for reckless driving and driving revoked
- On 01/30/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Heidi Anne McDaniel-Gillespie (46) of Spotsylvania on a capias for failure to comply with a court order
- On 01/30/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Joseph Hinson (33) of Stafford for driving while revoked (5th Offense)
- On 01/31/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Susan Scott (47) of New York for outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions
- On 02/01/2020, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Jose Martinez Medina (23) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested John Hartless (52) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/01/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Randall Kranick (27) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/02/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Robert Mullen (35) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 02/03/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Pavy Yerena (25) of Spotsylvania on open Spotsylvania warrants for forgery and defrauding an innkeeper
- On 02/03/2020, Deputy S. Norris served Kerry Marie Carr (27) of Woodford on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for threating calls
- On 02/03/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Lauren Rose Pope (25) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Jessica Ryan (41) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for possession of a schedule I/II substance
- On 02/03/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Matthew Bowen (19) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding summons through Spotsylvania for failing to secure a load while in operation of a motor vehicle
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Jason Smallwood (44) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/04/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Jeffrey Stevens (52) of Manassas for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Michael Leopaul (21) of Spotsylvania for brandishing a firearm in the 1000 block of Westfield Lane
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy S. Smith arrested Rosa Clark (25) of Culpeper for embezzlement
- On 02/04/2020, Deputy Watson served Darcella Hourie (57) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for intent to deface rental property
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.