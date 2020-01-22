Larceny
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Adams arrested Sophia Angelica Unroe (34) on an outstanding capias for 5 charges including statutory burglary, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspire to commit burglary, and conspire to commit grand larceny
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy E. McCullough arrested Amy Hudgins (46) of Spotsylvania for third offense shoplifting
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier released Jeffrey Guandique (19) of Spotsylvania on a summons for shoplifting in the 3100 block of Plank Road
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Taylor arrested Bridgett Johnson (34) of Stafford for petit larceny shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (x2)
- On 1/20/2020, Deputy E. McCullough arrested James McNeely (59) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting
Assault
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Ronnie Edwards (62) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 1/19/2020, Deputy Fredeicksen arrested Stanley T. Watt (30) of Fredericksburg for assault
DUI
- On 01/15/2020, Deputy Carnahan arrested Vanessa Marie Land (26) of Manassas for driving under the influence and hit and run
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested John Robinson, Jr (28) of Partlow for driving under the influence
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Riley arrested David Andrews (60) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence
- On 01/20/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested David Ellis (59) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence
Narcotics
- On 01/15/2020, Deputy Wine arrested Tobias Robinson (23) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I/II, and released on a summons for dangling object in the 4600 block of Mine Road
- On 01/15/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Kelsey Porter (19) of Spotsylvania for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 01/15/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Branden Kimble (29) of Spotsylvania for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 01/16/2020, Deputy D. Smith released Jashaun Robinson on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 4200 block of Oakhill Road
- On 01/17/2020, Deputy C. Staats released Genndaly Gomez (20) and Kenneth Ford (28) both of Maryland on summons for possession of marijuana
- On 01/17/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Tiffany Carter (33) of Beaverdam on outstanding warrants for possession of schedule I/II and possession of marijuana
- On 01/17/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Stephen Doane, Jr (26) of Mechanicsville for possession of marijuana and capiases out of other jurisdictions
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Kadeem Lee (30) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Steven Michael Shifflett (20) of Fredericksburg for contributing to the delinquency of a minor (X2) and possession of marijuana
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Stocking released Justin Dombrowski (19) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Jomar Jones (19) of Spotsylvania and Terrance Garner (21) of no fixed address for possession with intent to distribute
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Alexis Lawrence (26) of Locust Grove for possession of schedule IV and hit and run passenger
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy McBride arrested William D. Barbery (53) of Fredericksburg for warrants out of Spotsylvania for failure to comply with pre-trial services and possession of schedule I/II
- On 01/20/2020, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Nicholle Reece (33) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and for possession of paraphernalia in the 9900 block of Wallers Road
- On 01/21/2020, Sergeant Collins arrested Stanley Berryman, Jr. for possession of marijuana
- On 01/21/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Tahj Latney (21) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 01/21/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Antwan White (31) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana in the area of Southpoint
- On 01/21/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Christian D’abreau-Smith (29) of Stafford for possession of marijuana
- On 01/21/2020, Sergeant Kelley arrested and released Markeya Lucas (22) of Fredericksburg and
- Aitxsa Summers (21) of Ruther Glen for possession of marijuana in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and I95 South
- On 01/21/2020, Deputy Hager arrested and released Morgan Garrison (21) of Mineral on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 8700 block of Lawyers Road
- On 01/21/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested and released Justin Savage (33) for possession of marijuana
- On 01/21/2020, Sergeant Northrop released Kenneth Carrol (55) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 01/13/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Tyson V. McClain (38) of Stafford on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for malicious wounding and a capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 01/14/2020, Deputy S. Norris served Walter Jacob Foulke, Jr. (42) of Spotsylvania on a permitted citizen obtained warrant for assault
- On 01/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Trevor Pilkerton (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for trespassing
- On 01/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jason McCormick (42) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for violating a protective order
- On 01/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Keiln Shilo (47) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for petit larceny
- On 01/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested William Washington (39) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 01/14/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested William M Kjar (24) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 01/15/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Qun Zhen Chen (46) of Ruther Glen for misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to distribute taxed cigarettes
- On 01/15/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Corey R Nance (26) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear and an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 01/15/2020, Lieutenant B. Harvey arrested Christopher Stephen Petersen (33) of Stafford on a felony probation violation
- On 01/15/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Ashlee Nicklaw (35) of Spotsylvania for two counts of trespassing
- On 01/16/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Christopher Melfa (29) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for a probation violation
- On 01/17/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Bryce Ingle (28) of Spotsylvania on a capias for failing to appear in court in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Issefmou Khatar (22) of Alexandria and Abdel Rader
- Taleb Maazouz (33) of Alexandria for misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to distribute taxed cigarettes
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Kenneth Pendelton (55) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants for failure to comply with pretrial conditions
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Sean Neumann (27) of Spotsylvania for felony show cause revocation
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Wavah Zenter (33) of Stafford for outstanding warrants from Spotsylvania and another jurisdiction
- On 01/18/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Scott N. Brown (24) of Montross for public intoxication
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Brandon Foster (29) for threating/harassing a person by public airwaves in the 9100 block of Courthouse Road
- On 01/19/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Wayne Lawrence (38) of Spotsylvania for felony hit and run and driving revoked after two convictions
- On 01/20/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Ronnie Edwards (62) of Fredericksburg for violation of protective order
- On 01/20/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Miguel Anderson (28) of Spotsylvania for violation of a protective order
- On 01/20/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Joann Love (30) of Ruther Glenn for public intoxication in the 4600 Block of Spotsylvania Parkway
- On 01/20/2020, Deputy M. Howell arrested Steven Thaxton (20) of Spotsylvania for possession of counterfeit money, uttering counterfeit, and obtain goods by false pretense
- On 01/20/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Trenton Green (21) of Spotsylvania for destruction of property and disorderly conduct in the 10020 block of Gander Court
- On 01/21/2020, Sergeant Collins arrested Antonio Norbrey (41) of Fredericksburg for driving revoked (6th offense) in the 9900 block of Southpoint Parkway
- On 01/21/2020, Deputy Brown arrested Isaiah Wallace (22) of Stafford on open warrants for uttering
- On 01/21/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested and released James Savage (60) of Spotsylvania for driving revoked
- On 01/21/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Theodors Elllis (37) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear, and an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 01/21/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jacobs Scott Mitchell (31) of Fredericksburg on a probation violation
- On 01/21/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Robert Cambell (29) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained warrant for assault and battery
- On 01/21/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Alex Baines (35) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained warrant for a custody violation
- On 01/22/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested David Esquivel (20) of Spotsylvania for an open warrant out of another jurisdiction
