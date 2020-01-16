Larceny
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Haney arrested Kevin West (23) of Mineral for an outstanding capias out of Spotsylvania with underlying charges of grand larceny, and a capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Salvador Crespo (30) of Spotsylvania for misdemeanor shoplifting
- On 01/11/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Kellie Taylor (23) of Spotsylvania for petit larceny shoplifting
Assault
- On 01/08/2020, Sergeant Kelley arrested Elijah Tribie (24) of Fredericksburg for assault and battery
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Robert Athay (39) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 01/11/2020, Deputy C. Brooks arrested Kareem Mohommad (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for assault and battery
- On 01/12/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Guy White (73) of Caroline for assaulting rescue personnel while being transported
- On 01/12/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Anthony Tran (31) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and public intoxication
- On 01/13/2020, Deputy R. Lewis arrested Bryce Bonham (19) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants for abduction and malicious wounding
- On 01/13/2020, Deputy J. Riley arrested James A. Hampton (31) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for assault and battery
- On 01/14/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Troy Fletcher, Jr. (25) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant of malicious wounding
DUI
- On 01/10/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Joshua Cook (35) of Ruther Glen for driving under the influence, driving revoked, and a summons for failure to maintain his lane
- On 01/13/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Jacqulyn Mitchell (32) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (2nd offense within 5 years) in the 4200 Block of Oakhill Road
Narcotics
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Stocking released both Chase Stanley (26) and Elizabeth Rhule (34) both of Colonial Beach on a summons for possession of marijuana in Loreilla Park
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Lacey Woodson (24) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Everetts released Dajuan Ware (20) of Caroline on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 4800 block of Market Street
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Everetts released Teri Lundregan (54) of Nelson on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 4800 block of Market Street
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Everetts released Jessica Gorham (18) of Nelson on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 4800 block of Market Street
- On 01/09/2020, First Sergeant Myrick released Juan Giotia (37) of Pennsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of the 128-mile marker of I-95 northbound
- On 01/09/2020, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Kevin McNeil (35) of Pennsylvania for possession of cocaine, possession of schedule I/II (x 2), expired registration, and driving without lights in the area of the 128-mile marker of I-95 northbound
- On 01/09/2020, Deputy Miller released Esteban Depaz Jimenez (33) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana and driving without a license in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Stocking released Kyle Chapman (27) of Caroline on a summons for possession of marijuana and driving on revoked
- On 01/09/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Crystal Plovish (29) of Mineral for possession of schedule I/II, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication
- On 01/09/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Tarin Hall (26) of Louisa for possession of schedule I/II, possession of marijuana and preventing someone to call 911
- On 01/09/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Kevin Lopez (18) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana in the 10040 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 01/09/2020, Deputy L. Lucas arrested Kim Sun (66) of Spotsylvania on an open capias for distribute schedule I/II controlled substances and poison food or drink with the intent to injure or kill
- On 01/10/2020, Deputy Jurgens arrested Tammy Lynn Hinton (37) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II and driving without a license. She was also served with warrants out of Spotsylvania for failure to appear, reckless driving and parental abduction. She also had four outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction
- On 01/10/2020, Deputy Everetts released Harold Fitzgerald (40) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and for improper registration
- On 01/10/2020, Deputy Brown arrested Tracey Smith (42) of Spotsylvania on 3 citizen obtained warrants and one felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotic
- On 01/11/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Anton Jenkins (23) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and public intoxication
- On 01/13/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Eric Schreiner (33) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana, and possession of schedule I/II
- On 01/14/2020, Deputies Riley and Stocking arrested John Fitzgerald (28) for possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions
- On 01/14/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Osmin Rodolfo Paz (26) for possession of marijuana
- On 01/14/2020, Deputy Everetts released Marcus Jackson (27) of Fredericksburg on a summons for defective equipment and possession of marijuana
- On 01/14/2020, Deputy Piersol released George Dost (33) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Lewis arrested Carlos Ramos (30) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Sherwood Hill (62) of King George on an outstanding capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Christopher Minor (30) of Caroline for a pre-trial violation
- On 01/08/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Lauren A. Sutton (29) of Stafford on a probation violation
- On 01/08/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Beyah Ould Bouh (42) of Alexandria and Abdarrahmane
- Mahamed Lemine (40) of New York for possession with intent to distribute taxed cigarettes
- On 01/08/2020, deputies arrested Abdullah Ahmed Al-Hasani (40) of Crewe, Ismail Mohammed
- Salem Qasem (46) of Richmond and Yazan Radwon Mohammad (29) of Fairfax for possession with intent to distribute taxed cigarettes. In addition, Ismail Qasem was issued a summons for littering
- On 1/09/2020, Deputy Jurgens arrested Michael Leroy Spindle, Jr. (37) of Spotsylvania for outstanding charges in another jurisdiction
- On 01/09/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Archie M. Tyler (40) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for a violation of pretrial supervision
- On 01/09/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Michael V. Johnson (48) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for petit larceny
- On 01/09/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Aslee Raye Nicklaws (34) of Spotsylvania on outstanding capias for failure to appear
- On 01/10/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Meghan Lynn Hall (32) of Spotsylvania on two open capias' for bond revocation and suspended sentence revocation. Ms. Hall was also served on open warrants out of other jurisdictions
- On 1/10/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Janise Pelham (18) of Manassas for violation of a protective order
- On 01/11/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Kuyume Azimulla (24) of New York, Vickesh Kissoon (23) of New York, and Azad Chinaaen (37) of New York for possession with intent to distribute taxed cigarettes
- On 01/11/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Amanda Mosier (22) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding capiases’
- On 01/11/2020, Deputy Howell arrested Amy Baggett (40) of Woodford for public intoxication
- On 01/12/2020, Deputy S. Smith arrested Delano Carlton (47) of Woodbridge for fraud, false ID to law enforcement, and possession of a false ID
- On 01/13/2020, Deputy L. Lucas arrested Justin E. Taylor (30) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants for child neglect and child abuse
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.