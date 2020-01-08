Larceny
- On 01/02/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Tiffany Mullins (31) of Spotsylvania on two open warrants out of Spotsylvania County for petit larceny and shoplifting. Ms. Mullins was also arrested on several felony capiases out of other jurisdictions
- On 01/02/2020, Deputy Smith released Jeffrey Haynes (42) of King George for petit larceny shoplifting
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy R. Jones arrested Michael Sweeney (34) of Spotsylvania for felony shoplifting
- On 01/05/2020, Deputy C. Haney arrested Dorthy Irwin (36) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting
- On 01/05/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Brianna Perry (22) of Spotsylvania for felony shoplifting
- On 01/05/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Darryl N. Moreland Jr (33) of Fredericksburg for felony petit larceny X3 and destruction of property
- On 01/05/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Desiree L. Foxx (22) of no fix address for petit larceny
- On 01/07/2020, Deputy Smith arrested Marissa Arnold (26) of Fredericksburg for grand larceny shoplifting
Assault
- On 01/03/2020, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Kellie Taylor (23) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 01/03/2020, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Amanda Mosier (22) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy C. Haney arrested Jason Champalbert (21) of Quantico for assault and battery and possession of marijuana
DUI
- On 01/03/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Eduardo R. Lopez (46) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence and driving without a license
Narcotics
- On 01/02/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Stewart Ricardo Miller (32) of Arlington for felony possession of schedule I/II, an open warrant out of Spotsylvania County for shoplifting, a misdemeanor capias out of Spotsylvania County for failure to appear on an underlying charge of shoplifting, and open warrants out of other jurisdictions.
- On 01/02/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Jabari Smith (19) of Ruther Glen for possession of marijuana
- On 01/02/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Donzell Moore (19) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon
- On 01/03/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Stephany Kouns (33) of West Virginia for possession of marijuana
- On 01/03/2020, Deputy C. Haney arrested James Rizik (30) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Michael Howard (30) of Champlain for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and carrying a concealed weapon
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Jasmine Crowder (22) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Melvin Lyles (23) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy R. Jones arrested Megan Eftink (23) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting, possession of marijuana, and possession of schedule I/II
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy R. Jones arrested Ronald Eftink (55) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 01/05/2020, First Sergeant Myrick released Anthony Bibbens Jr (28) of Fredericksburg on summonses for possession of marijuana and expired registration
- On 01/07/2020, Deputy Owens arrested Ryan Curtis (32) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II, and possession of controlled paraphernalia
All Other Arrests
- On 01/02/2020, Deputy Otero arrested William Loving Jr. (44) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 01/03/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Tiffany Williams (35) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 01/03/2020, Deputy Norris served Daniel Patrick Leviness (50) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to comply with a court order
- On 01/04/2020, Deputy McBride released Erick G. Sandoval (24) of Fredericksburg on summonses for conceal carry violation, driving with expired license and failure to obey a traffic signal
- On 01/05/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Pedro P. Camaja (34) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication and an open warrant out of another jurisdiction
- On 01/05/2020, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Keisha Nicholson (41) of Spotsylvania for disorderly conduct
- On 01/06/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Jacques Pones III (37) of Spotsylvania on 3 misdemeanor warrants for stalking and 1 misdemeanor warrant for dissemination of image
- On 01/06/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier served Thomas Dodds (31) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant out of another jurisdiction
- On 01/06/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Dennis Scott Sullivan (50) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for assault and battery
- On 01/06/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Cherita Newby (34) of no fixed address on outstanding warrants through Spotsylvania for assault, larceny and providing false statements to law enforcement
- On 01/06/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Dominic Mclean (27) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants for 2 counts of embezzlement and 2 counts of obtaining money by false pretense
- On 01/07/2020, Deputy D. Smith released Hammadullah Saleem (31) of Woodbridge on a summons for possession with intent to distribute cigarettes
- On 01/07/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Lesley D Stanley (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
- On 01/07/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Kelsey Porter (19) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia
- On 01/07/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier served Shane Baker (42) of Spotsylvania on a nonpermitted warrant for stalking
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
