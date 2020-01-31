Larceny
- On 01/24/2020, Deputy Carnahan arrested David Gillikin, Jr. (22) of Milford for petit larceny shoplifting
Assault
- On 01/23/2020, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Joseph Digiacomo (46) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 01/24/2020, Deputy Bradley arrested Anthony Torrice (46) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and preventing a 911 emergency call
- On 01/26/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Cornnell Newkirk (30) of Quantico for breaking and entering, assault and battery, and obstruction of justice
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Lewis arrested Carmen Penafiel (19) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 01/28/2020, Sergeant Pittman arrested Allison Kelley (32) of Fredericksburg for assault and battery
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Christopher Atkins (35) of Spotsylvania for malicious wounding
DUI
- On 01/22/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Krzysztof Jesse (65) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the area of Harrison Crossing
- On 01/22/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Armando Guzman Lemus (30) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (1st Offense) in the 4200 block of Plank Road
- On 01/24/2020, Deputy McGinnis arrested Robert Donnelley (52) of Pennsylvania for driving under the influence in the area of Cosner Corner
- On 01/28/2020 Deputy Stocking arrested Matthew Sweeny (23) of Caroline for driving under the influence of drugs in the area of I95 south and Route1
Narcotics
- On 01/22/2020, Sergeant Northrop released Tamika Williams (29) of Stafford on a summons for possession of marijuana and open container in the area of Plank Road and Harrison Road
- On 01/27/2020, Deputy Stocking released Jonathan Neal (39) of Mineral on a summons for possession of marijuana and drive on revoked
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Frances Jenkins (38) of Maryland for possession of marijuana in the area of Thornburg
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Lungstrom released Hassan Lee (31) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy McBride released Malik A. Chiles (24) of Woodbridge for possession of marijuana and defective equipment in the 5800 block of Plank Road
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier released Jacob Turner (22) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 01/22/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Sherwaine Linae Jones (32) of Tappahannock on 24 felony warrants for embezzlement and obtaining signature by false pretenses
- On 01/22/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Nathaniel Morrison (52) of Stafford on an outstanding probation violation through Spotsylvania
- On 01/22/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Marcus Nelson (27) of Stafford on a probation violation
- On 01/22/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Iesha Bradley (48) of Orange on an outstanding permitted warrant for failing to provide documents to the employment commission
- On 01/22/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Jessee Lyndsie (31) of Spotsylvania and Patrick Braden (32) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding civil capias' for failing to appear for interrogatories
- On 01/23/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Kenneth River (34) of Stafford for a capias through another jurisdiction
- On 01/23/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Natividad Barahona (46) of no fixed address for being public intoxication in the 2800 block of Lafayette Boulevard
- On 01/23/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Christina Krout (31) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 01/23/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Habibou Ahmed Bakarou Naba (44) of Richmond for misdemeanor possession with intent to distribute taxed cigarettes
- On 01/24/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Angel Smith (31) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for destruction of property
- On 01/24/2020, Deputy Sullivan arrested Tod Lawler (30) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania
- On 01/25/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Erick Benitez Castillo (35) of Spotsylvania for felony hit and run, driving without a license, and refusal of a breath test in the area of Salem Church Road and Plank Road
- On 01/26/2020, Deputy McGinnis arrested Thomas Jones (25) of Spotsylvania for eluding and driving revoked in the area of 12111 W Catharpin Road
- On 01/26/2020, Deputy McGinnis arrested Miquel Meza-Velazquez (29) of no fixed address for public intoxication in the area of Route 3 and I95
- On 01/26/2020, Deputy Smith arrested Ernandez Wilson (26) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the area of Route 3 and I95
- On 01/27/2020, Deputy Bradley arrested Cody Hetrick (28) of Stafford for public intoxication
- On 01/27/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested John Fitzgerald (29) of Spotsylvania for a capias in the 2000 block of Liberty Loop
- On 01/27/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Jeremy Blake (29) of Fredericksburg on an open warrant out of Spotsylvania for stalking and he also served him on a summons for telephone harassment
- On 01/27/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Leonard M Smith (42) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 01/27/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Robert Jackson, Jr. (51) of Caroline on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for assault and battery
- On 01/27/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Nicholas Dorta (37) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for a protective order violation
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Haney arrested David Esquivel (20) of Spotsylvania on a warrant for embezzlement
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Lewis arrested Angela Smith (37) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias warrants from Spotsylvania and other jurisdictions
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Haney arrested Brittany Alderink (29) for embezzlement
- On 01/28/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Katie Kidd (29) of Spotsylvania for a capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 01/28/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Anita Yvonne Pumphrey-Chaney (56) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for direct indictment of forgery of public record (3x)
- On 01/28/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested William H Gardner, Jr. (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for distribution of schedule I/II
- On 01/28/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Darryl Slaughter (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to appear through Spotsylvania General District Court
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
