Assault
- On 07/02/2020, Deputy Watson arrested Sterling Fortune (36) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and obstruction of justice
- On 07/03/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Aron Toussaint (26) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and abduction
- On 07/05/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier served Robert Carbajal, Jr. (45) of Spotsylvania on three misdemeanor warrants for trespassing, simple assault, and destruction of property
- On 07/05/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Andra Collins (30) for assault
- On 07/08/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Lisa Michelle Jackson (46) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 07/08/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Diallo Turner (43) of Fredericksburg for assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania
DUI
- On 07/04/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Manuel Mendoza (39) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence and driving without a license
All Other Arrests
- On 07/01/2020, Deputy Norman arrested Jeffrey Crandall (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to appear
- On 07/01/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Allen Carl Duckworth (69) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery
- On 07/01/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Jennifer Prestidge (35) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 07/01/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Roberto Enrique Machado (34) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Mr. Machado was also served on warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 07/01/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Heaven Sabrina Connor (24) of Spotsylvania for two outstanding Spotsylvania warrants
- On 07/01/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jessee Lee Brooks (30) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant
- On 07/02/2020, Deputy Bradley arrested Steven Leondre Cardwell (31) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants through another jurisdiction
- On 07/03/2020, Deputy S. Norris, with the assistance of the US Marshals, arrested Paul Maurice Butler (38) of Alexandria for an outstanding felony warrant for breaking and entering. Mr. Butler was also served on warrants from other jurisdictions
- On 07/04/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Tyrell Lamont Lashley (31) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 07/04/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Phillip D. Harris (45) of Caroline for open warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 07/05/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder released Akacia Covington (29) of Colonial Beach on a summons for trespassing
- On 07/05/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder released Sean Lashley (32) of Fredericksburg on a summons for trespassing
- On 07/05/2020, Deputy Foster arrested Carlos Mendoza (21) for an outstanding warrant
- On 07/05/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Jason D. Dodson (40) for public intoxication
- On 07/06/2020, Deputy Watson arrested Herbert Clarke, Jr. (48) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 07/06/2020, Deputy Wichowski released David Jacobwitz (21), Isreal Jacobwitz (25), Samuel
- Jacobwitz (22), and Abraham Jacobwitz (55) all of New York on a summons for possession with intent to distribute tax paid cigarettes
- On 07/07/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Santiago Lopez (52) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault & battery
- On 07/07/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Brandon Braxton (27) of Fredericksburg for possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and public intoxication
- On 07/07/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Kevin Menjivar (22) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault & battery
- On 07/07/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Tiffany Fox (33) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault & Battery
- On 07/07/2020, Deputy S. Smith arrested Gary Perry (35) of Woodbridge for outstanding warrants for malicious wounding and destruction of property
- On 07/07/2020, Deputy Branham arrested Victoria Mears (27) of Orange for outstanding warrants
- On 07/07/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested William Gibson (52) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
