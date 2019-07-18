Larceny
- On 07/10/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Robert Michael Fields (33) of Fredericksburg for felony credit card theft and conspiracy to commit credit card theft, felony attempted credit card fraud and conspiracy to commit felony credit card fraud, and 2 counts of misdemeanor credit card fraud.
- On 07/12/2019, Deputy R. Owens arrested Mark Wheeler (26) of Spotsylvania for Strangulation, assault, pick pocketing, vandalism, and motor vehicle theft.
- On 7/12/2019, Deputy B Baugh arrested Tyler Wright (22) of Spotsylvania for obtaining money by false pretense, credit card larceny, forgery, uttering, and identity theft
Assault
- On 07/11/2019, Deputy Riley arrested Joseph Marley Seymour (37) of Spotsylvania for Assault and Battery in the 6200 Block of Massey Road
- On 7/13/2019, Deputy R Gaddis arrested Tyler Ross (28) of Spotsylvania for assault & abduction
- On 07/13/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Kimberly Harry (56) of Spotsylvania for Burglary, Assault and Battery (X2) and Drunk in Public
- On 07/14/2019, Deputy Grasso arrested David Darr (28) of Bumpass for Assault and Battery
- On 07/14/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Monica Vallejo-Grisales (25) of Spotsylvania for Unlawful Wounding and Assault and Battery
- On 07/14/2019, Dep. K. Camp arrested Travis Washington (30) of Spotsylvania, for felony assault and battery as well as two outstanding felony show causes
- On 07/15/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Tarik Sampson (25) of Spotsylvania for Assault Battery in the 5700 block of Castlebridge Road
- On 07/162019, Deputy Miller arrested Edgar Pullen (33) of Nokesville for two counts of Assault Battery in the 5700 block of Castlebridge Road
- On 07/16/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Sara Stake (22) of Spotsylvania for Assault Battery in the 11700 block of Ravensclaw Lane
DUI
- On 07/11/2019 Deputy Foster arrested Kelly Ann Ricker Henderson (30) of Spotsylvania for Driving Under the Influence (2nd within 5 years) and Maiming while DUI in the 5800 Block of Horse Creek Lane
- On 7/13/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Terrel Nance (29) of Spotsylvania for Hit & Run and Driving Under the Influence in the 11900 block of Big Ben Blvd.
- On 07/13/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Daniel Smith (65) of Louisa for DUI
Narcotics
- On 07/12/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Shannon L. Morris (24) of King George, for possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 07/12/2019 Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Adrian S. Merilic (28) of Spotsylvania, for possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 07/13/2019, Deputy Northrop arrested Brandon Campbell (23) of Spotsylvania for Possession of Schedule I narcotic, Possession of Schedule I narcotic while in Possession of a hand gun, and Possession of Marijuana in the 5090 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 07/14/2019, Deputy Northrop arrested Daniel Clarke (20) of Caroline for Possession of Schedule I/II narcotic (X2)
- On 07/14/2019, Deputy C. Munsee arrested Carl B. Grant Jr (40) of Fredericksburg was arrested for Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, and Obstruction of Justice
- On 07/15/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested William L. Johnson (34) of Stafford for possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled paraphernalia
All Other Arrests
- On 7/11/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Kingsley Enevoldsen (57) of Maryland, on an open warrant for Assault & Battery in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 07/11/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested David C Pribble (45) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to comply with a court order
- On 07/11/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Jason Barber (44) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding permitted citizen obtained warrant for trespassing
- On 07/11/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Casey Dyer (27) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained summons for a dog running at large
- On 07/12/2019, Deputy C. Staats arrested Deysi M. Izzaguire Varela (41) of Spotsylvania, for two open warrants through another jurisdiction.
- On 07/12/2019, Deputy S. Northrop arrested Robert E. Crist (49) of Spotsylvania, for Public Intoxication in the 5100 block of Mudd Tavern Road.
- On 07/14/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested David Phillips (30) of King George on two open Capias’ from another jurisdiction.
- On 07/14/2019, Deputy C. Munsee arrested Savannah M. Smith (21) of Spotsylvania, for False ID to Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice, as well as two outstanding Capias’ out of Spotsylvania in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- On 07/14/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Joy Alva (45) Public Intoxication, assault on L.E. and a summons for pedestrian in the roadway.
- On 07/15/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Jason Howells (39) of Locust Grove on an outstanding capias
- On 07/15/2019, Deputy R. Jones arrested Lavonya Davis (48) of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication and huffing a noxious substance
- On 07/15/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Matthew W Fauntleroy (35) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for possessing a schedule I/II drug
- On 07/15/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington served Robert Lewis Mastin (54) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through VSP.
- On 07/15/2019, Deputy S. Norris, with the assistance of Sr. Deputy Schroeder, arrested Sean Jeremiah Benjamin Bland (18) of Fredericksburg on a two felony warrants for eluding and violation of a protective order.
- On 07/15/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Cortez Smith (31) of Stafford on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for obstructing the use of a cell phone, two counts of child endangerment, felony larceny from a person, and domestic assault and battery
- On 07/15/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Charles Adams (30) of King George on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania GDC for failure to appear
- On 07/162019, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Sherry Snyder (55) of Spotsylvania for being a Fugitive from Justice for a warrant out of California in the 5700 block of Castlebridge Road.
- On 07/162019, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Katherine Tignor (35) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant out of another jurisdiction in the 5700 block of Castlebridge Road.
- On 07/16/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Shawn Shrope (52) of Pennsylvania for Public Intoxication in the 9300 block of Northeast Drive.
- On 07/16/2019, Deputy T. Fredericksen arrested Devan Koch (38) of Spotsylvania for felony obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses.
