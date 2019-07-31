Larceny
- On 07/25/2019, Sr. Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Dianne Wathen (49) of Spotsylvania County for shoplifting
- On 07/29/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested July J. Briscoe (26) of Delaware for petit larceny in the area of Lee's Hill
Assault
- On 07/27/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested John Wilson (33) of Spotsylvania for felony child abuse, assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- On 07/29/2019, Deputy A. Bradley arrested Sarah G. Leonard (33) of Virginia Beach, for assault & battery in the 17000 block of Brice Ct
- On 07/31/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Jeffrey R. Kettle (33) of Fredericksburg for assault in the area of 5800 block of Jackson Road
DUI
- On 07/25/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested Jeremy Durquette (35) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and felony hit and run at the intersection of Courthouse Rd and Breezewood Dr
- On 07/26/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Lisa Gisele Hammerschmidt (52) of Montpelier for felony hit and run, felony child endangerment and driving under the influence, in the 9800 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 07/28/2019, Deputy Northrop arrested Anthony Hill (34) of Spotsylvania for attempted eluding, driving without a license, drinking while driving and speeding
- On 07/28/2019, Deputy Grasso arrested Derrick Leash (31) of Caroline for DUI and driving without a valid license in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Morris Road.
Narcotics
- On 07/25/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Kelvin Durante (22) of Fredericksburg for possession with intent to distribute in the 11000 block of Kings Crest
- On 07/26/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Dalton Appeal (22) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the 15000 block of Sunset Harbour Bvd.
- On 07/27/2019, Deputy Northrop arrested Gabriela Torres (33) of Texas for felony possession of a schedule I narcotic in the area of Mudd Tavern Road and Dan Bell Lane
- On 07/28/2019, Deputy Grasso arrested Angela Finazzo (26) of Spotsylvania for possession of other drug, petit larceny shoplifting and public intoxication in the 11100 block of Gordon Road.
- On 07/30/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Kalob T. Davidson (30), of Locust Grove for misdemeanor possession with the intent to sell marijuana in the area of Ely Ford Rd and Plank Rd
All Other Arrests
- On 07/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Robert Lawler (46) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania GDC capias for failure to appear
- On 07/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Thomas Hart (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for shoplifting
- On 07/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Farruwhk Smith (33) of Stafford on a probation violation
- On 07/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Jonathan Coleman (33) of Caroline on a probation violation
- On 07/25/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Steven Westrick (35) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 11000 block of Tidewater trail
- On 07/25/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Keyoia Leayre Basey (23) of Fredericksburg on a Capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court for revocation of a suspended sentence
- On 07/25/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Kristen Ashley Hager (29) of Fredericksburg on a capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court for pretrial violation
- On 07/25/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested James Jamar Gold (30) of Louisa on a capias through another jurisdiction
- On 07/25/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Kingsley Enevoldsen (57) of Maryland on an outstanding capias for failure to appear
- On 07/26/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Larry James Young Jr (29) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for a probation violation
- On 07/27/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Valerie Lynne Martin (56) of Fredericksburg on a felony warrant for embezzlement
- On 07/27/2019, Deputy T. Grasso arrested Lyubov A. Matveyeva (37) of Glen Allen, for public intoxication in the 5700 block of Plank Road
- On 07/27/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Whitney Milton (30) of Spotsylvania, for felony child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- On 07/27/2019, Sr. Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Casey L. Ross (29) of Spotsylvania, for possession of controlled paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 07/27/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Paul William Errington (50) of Fredericksburg on a misdemeanor warrant for hit and run through Spotsylvania General District Court.
- On 07/28/2019, Deputy Herzig arrested Lavonya Davis (48) of Spotsylvania on a capias for failure to comply with pretrial services.
Remember your phone call or Text-A-Tip can make a difference.
1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822
Text a tip: Text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637)