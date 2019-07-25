Larceny
- On 07/17/2019, Deputy J. Carnahan arrested Anna L. Braun (23) of Stafford for shoplifting in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 07/19/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Stephan Joe Thompson (21) of King George for shoplifting
- On 07/21/2019, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Kenneth Turner (21) of Caroline for shoplifting
- On 07/21/2019, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Harold Cisler (40) of Culpeper for shoplifting
- On 07/23/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Londra Muntean (20) of Maryland, for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses (two counts), and assault and battery in the 9800 block of Courthouse Road.
- On July 23, 2019 Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Ionel Nedelca (21) of Maryland for grand larceny (two counts), conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and obtaining money by false pretenses (two counts) in the 9800 block of Courthouse Road.
Assault
- On 07/17/2019, Deputy J. Carnahan arrested Christopher A. Hollingsworth (28) of Spotsylvania for assault in the 2800 block of Partlow Road
- On 07/18/2019, Deputy K. Camp arrested James D. Dykes (29) of Spotsylvania for abduction, strangulation, assault and battery, as well as preventing the summoning of law enforcement in the 9700 block of Leavells Rd
- On 7/20/2019, Deputy Jurgens arrested Chris Lee Thompson-Stevens (26) of Spotsylvania for Strangulation and Assault in the 8700 block of Oldham Rd
- On 07/23/2019, Deputy Owens arrested Johnny Blue (19) of NFA for Domestic A&B, attempted strangulation, abduction and trespassing in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 07/23/2019, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Christopher B. Burruss (20) of Spotsylvania for destruction of property and assault in the 11800 block of Dudley Court.
DUI
- On 07/17/2019, Deputy Munsee arrested James D. Dykes (29) of Spotsylvania for Driving Under the Influence (3rd Offense in 10 Years), Driving Revoked DUI-Related(4th Offense in 10 years), and Fictitious Registration in the 9700 block of Leavells Rd
- On 07/19/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Earl Day Jr. (48) of Spotsylvania for DUI and drinking while driving
- On 7/19/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Selwyn Cummings (63) of Spotsylvania for DUI, DUI refusal, Possession of Marijuana and failure to maintain a lane.
- On 07/20/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Richard Burns (31) of Spotsylvania for DUID.
- On 7/21/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Claude T. Billinglsey (38) of Glen Allen for 3rd DUI offense and Driving a vehicle with a revoked license, in the 2800 block of Lafayette Blvd
- On 07/22/2019, Deputy A. Watson arrested Charles Penick (37) of Cumberland for felony DUI (3rd Offense) in the 11700 block of Roosevelt Rd
Narcotics
- On 07/17/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Russell B. McFadden (41) of Louisa, for possession of Schedule I/II
- On 07/20/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Christopher Weinhold (47) of Spotsylvania for possession of a firearm from a felon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- On 07/22/2019, Deputy C. Staats arrested Andrew R. Jones (25) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and possession of schedule IV in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway
All Other Arrests
- On 07/16/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Yolanda Quiroga (23) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania GDC capias for failing to comply with a court order.
- On 07/16/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Shelby Jones (26) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for felony child neglect and felony child endangerment
- On 07/16/2019, Deputy S. Norris served Patrick Michael Lipscomb (58) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for trespassing
- On 07/16/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Timothy Keith Costello (36) of Fredericksburg on a Capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court
- On 07/16/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested William Wesley Allen (26) of Fredericksburg on a Capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court.
- On 07/17/2019, Deputy Grasso served Dwayne M. Samuels (51) of Chester, VA on five warrants for grand larceny shoplifting
- On 07/17/2019, Deputy K. McGinnis served John P. Kilkenny (38) of Spotsylvania on two citizen-obtained warrants
- On 07/17/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Shari Lemley (42) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding probation violation through another jurisdiction
- On 07/17/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Deysi Maribel Izaguirre Varela (41) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction
- On 07/18/2019, Deputy S. Norris served Brandon M. Christian (19) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for damage to property
- On 07/18/2019, Deputy S. Norris served Rodney Lynn Fewell (36) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for damage to property.
- On 07/18/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Brandi Nicole Baker (29) of Fredericksburg on a Capias through Spotsylvania J&DR Court
- On 07/18/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Christopher Shawn Sealy (41) of Fredericksburg on two Capias’ through Spotsylvania J&DR Court and Spotsylvania General District Court.
- On 07/18/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Heidi Rae Jones (38) of Fredericksburg on three Capias’ through Spotsylvania General District Court
- On 07/18/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Joseph Nicotera (58) of Spotsylvania on 3 outstanding felony warrants for bad check.
- On 07/19/2019, Senior Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Marjorie Pineda Amaya (18) of Stafford for felony embezzlement
- On 07/19/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Shawn O’Neal Parker (29) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania Circuit Court capias for a probation violation
- On 07/19/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Dennis Anthony Sands (21) of Fredericksburg on a Capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court for DWI
- On 07/20/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Samuel Tucker Tolson (18) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the area of Ridge Road
- On 7/20/2019, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Scott W. Lundy (28) of Fredericksburg on an Open Probation Violation Order out of another jurisdiction.
- On 07/22/2019, Deputy C. Staats arrested Matthew K. Lawhorn (34) of Caroline for an open capias
- On 07/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. basil arrested Adonis Gibson (30) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding capias' through Spotsylvania GDC and violations through another jurisdiction
- On 07/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Elizabeth Weedon (60) of Spotsylvania on a permitted citizen obtained warrant for purchasing alcohol for an underage individual
- On 07/22/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Jerome C. Hill (41) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for another jurisdiction
- On 07/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Robert Dunlap (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through another jurisdiction
- On 07/23/2019, Deputy C. Staats arrested Michael A. Parnell (39) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 8400 block of Lawyers Road.
- On 07/23/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Dezarhay Ferguson (23) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for assault
- On 07/23/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Thomas Grogg (49) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for domestic assault and battery
- On 07/23/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Keith Guthrie (36) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Circuit Court indictment for felony driving revoked
- On 07/23/2019, Deputy A. Bradley released Ryan L. Williams (23) of Stafford on a summons for Possession of Marijuana in the 10900 block of Leavells Rd
- On 07/23/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Jody Michelle Byies (39) of Fredericksburg on a Capias through another jurisdiction
- On 07/24/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Joseph Wayne Bryant (38) of Fredericksburg on a felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II through Spotsylvania
- On 07/24/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Kristen Hager (29) of NFA, on an outstanding capias out of another jurisdiction
