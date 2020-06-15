Assault

  • On 06/02/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Antonyon Moore (48) of Spotsylvania for two counts of Assault
  • On 06/03/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Randy Rose (53) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and brandishing
  • On 06/04/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Unique Davis (40) of Spotsylvania on open warrants for assault and battery
  • On 06/04/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Jonathan Roger Hanson (25) of Spotsylvania for breaking and entering, assault and battery, and property damage
  • On 06/06/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Susanne Richmond (62) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 06/07/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Steven Westrick (38) of Spotsylvania for assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice with force, and public intoxication
  • On 06/08/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Alan Braden (61) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery

DUI

  • On 06/05/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Richard Allen Marsh (67) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence
  • On 06/07/2020, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Christopher Riggle (43) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (2nd Offense in 5 years) in the area of Southpoint Parkway and Atlantic Drive
  • On 06/08/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Ever L Rodriquez-Montoya (22) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and driving without a license in the 11000 Block of Leavells Road

Narcotics

  • On 06/02/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier released Miciah Johnson (19) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon, and failure to obey a highway sign in the 4700 block of Mine Road
  • On 06/03/2020, Deputy Bradford released Madison Blount (21) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 06/03/2020, Deputy Fleming released Johnathan Alexander Iglesias Torres (20) of Woodbridge on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 06/06/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Megan McCready (38) of Spotsylvania for unlawful entry, possession of schedule l/ll, and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • On 06/06/2020, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Lindsay Jo Ward (29) of Shenandoah for possession of schedule I/II narcotic and felony child endangerment in the area of Southpoint Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 06/07/2020, Deputy J. Riley arrested Hannia Thomas (21) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and schedule I/II controlled narcotics in the 9100 block of Courthouse Road
  • On 06/07/2020, Deputy J. Riley arrested Dalton Appel (23) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and schedule I/II controlled narcotics in the 9100 block of Courthouse Road
  • On 06/09/2020, Deputy Gaddis arrested Lester Leonard (58) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and possession of marijuana in the area of 11700 Volunteer Lane
  • On 06/09/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Kayleigh Spangenberger (28) of Louisa for possession of schedule I/II

All Other Arrests

  • On 06/02/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Shaun Desmond Moore, Sr (38) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for contributing
  • On 06/02/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Christina Renne Krout (31) of Spotsylvania for a probation violation
  • On 06/03/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Arjun Raju Kinchin (36) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant
  • On 06/03/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Bradley Cummins (31) of no fixed address for an outstanding warrant
  • On 06/04/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Kelly Jo Brown (50) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for driving under the influence
  • On 06/04/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Johnathan Sauceda (27) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for fail to comply
  • On 06/04/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Christopher Stone (45) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear for court
  • On 06/04/2020, Deputy Branham arrested Henry Minor (30) of Spotsylvania for robbery
  • On 06/04/2020, Deputy Alex Smith arrested Timothy Luker (40) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the area of Millgarden Drive
  • On 06/04/2020, Deputy Gaddis arrested Leonard Thompson (40) of New York for public intoxication and obstruction of justice
  • On 06/04/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Patrick Ryan Stinson (33) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II
  • On 06/05/2020, Deputy A. Bradley arrested Ellen Appis-Chung (50) of Spotsylvania for an open warrant for failing to appear
  • On 06/05/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Elizabeth M. Lindsey (33) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
  • On 06/06/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Timothy Hinson (31) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants for eluding police, possession schedule I/II and new charges of breaking and entering
  • On 06/07/2020, Deputy Hager served Shawn Payne (28) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction and new charges for obstruction of justice
  • On 06/08/2020, Deputy T. Everetts arrested Randy C. Jones (44) of Stafford for public intoxication and trespassing in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 06/08/2020, Deputy T. Fredericksen arrested Jesus Quispe Lopez (36) of Spotsylvania, and Santos Osorto (44) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 11000 block of Rutherford Drive
  • On 06/08/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Jeffrey Williams (55) of Spotsylvania for outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for assault & battery (2X)

Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.

Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org

