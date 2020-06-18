Larceny

  • On 06/16/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Jeremy W. Wade (39) of Bealton, VA for grand larceny

Assault

  • On 06/13/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Jesus Ramos (39) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 06/14/2020, Deputy Adams released Brionna Freshwater (28) of Fredericksburg on a summons for a citizen obtained warrant for assault
  • On 6/15/2020, Deputy R. Jones arrested Tommy Lamouroux (53) of Spotsylvania for vandalism, abduction, and assault

DUI

  • On 06/14/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Seth Young (29) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and Eluding in the area of Agecroft Road and Blaydes Corner Road

Narcotics

  • On 06/11/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Cody Martin (20) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants for possession of Schedule I/II drugs
  • On 06/12/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Penny Michelle Childress (41) of Fredericksburg for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II narcotics, distribution of controlled paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 06/12/2020, First Sergeant Myrick released Brittany Nicholson (22) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of Lawyers Road and Tatum Road
  • On 06/12/2020, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Ryan Hughes (19) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule I/II, and defective equipment in the area of Courthouse Road and Lewiston Road
  • On 06/13/2020, Deputy Bradford released Christina Hall (36) of Luray, VA for possession of marijuana in the area of 8500 Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 06/13/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Phoebe Guanciale (19) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication and possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance in the area of the Knights Inn
  • On 06/13/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Thomas Chaffin (27) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance in the area of the Knights Inn
  • On 06/13/2020, Deputy Herzig released Emani Holland (21) of Woodbridge for possession of marijuana in the area of Post Oak Road and Curtis Lane
  • On 06/14/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Darnell Rife (24) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon
  • On 06/15/2020, First Sergeant Woodard arrested Michael Minifield (18) of Culpeper for possession of marijuana and a concealed weapon.  First Sergeant Woodard also arrested Daiquan Thompson (21) of Culpeper for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II and possession of marijuana
  • On 06/15/2020, Deputy Matikonis arrested Danielle Gallooway (31) of Spotsylvania for obstruction and possession of schedule I/II narcotics
  • On 06/16/2020, First Sergeant Woodard arrested Joshua Davis (25) of Greenville, NC for possession of schedule I/II, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving 

All Other Arrests

  • On 06/09/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Rebecca Lynn Conley (49) of Woodbridge on an outstanding felony warrant
  • On 06/10/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Christopher Andrew Craig (55) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for vandalism
  • On 06/10/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Charles William Madison (45) of Stafford on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear
  • On 06/10/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Nickolaas Jaden Zeigler (18) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias
  • On 06/11/2020, Sergeant K. Kelley and Deputy D Brooks arrested Terrel Hightower (30) of Maryland for breaking and entering, false ID to law enforcement, and obstruction of justice
  • On 06/12/2020, Deputy Londeree arrested Kelly Jean Shatto (37) of no fixed address for public intoxication in the area of Old Brook Road and Brock Road
  • On 06/13/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Giovanni Yanez (22) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant
  • On 06/15/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Steven Keating (20) of Spotsylvania for outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for assault & battery (2X) and destruction of property
  • On 06/15/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Joseph Meadows (28) of Stafford for public intoxicaton in the 5000 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 06/15/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Clifford Harris, 3rd (60) of Spotsylvania for reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of brandishing a firearm
  • On 06/16/2020, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Kristy Bollman (33) of Spotsylvania for attempted breaking and entering

