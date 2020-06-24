Larceny

  • On 06/20/2020, Sergeant Seay arrested Richard Bowen, Jr (37) and Ashley Anderson (36) both of Orange County for petit larceny shoplifting
  • On 06/23/2020, Deputy Watson arrested Maurice Nennan, III (49) of Spotsylvania on an open felony larceny warrant

Assault

  • On 06/17/2020, Deputy Staats arrested Rachel Russnak (32) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 06/19/2020, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Dolores Gutierrez (28) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 06/20/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Rose DiBella (33) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 06/21/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Adams Aslami (44) of Spotsylvania for two counts of assault and one count of child neglect
  • On 06/21/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested Eric Salmeron (28) of Fredericksburg for assault, abduction, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • On 06/22/2020, Deputy Garcia arrested Herbert Brown (59) of King George on an assault and battery warrant
  • On 06/22/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Rose Marie Dibella (33) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery (x2)
  • On 06/23/2020, Deputy Gaddis arrested Jamie Frye (43) of Spotsylvania for assault

DUI

  • On 06/17/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Kelly Smith (22) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence
  • On 06/17/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Jason Eslava-Yanes (22) of Herndon for driving under the influence
  • On 06/19/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Heather L. Schmitt (40) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and driving under a revoked/suspended licenses (3rd offense)
  • On 06/20/2020, First Sergeant Myrick arrested Tammy White (48) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (1st Offense) and refusal in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway & Southpoint Parkway
  • On 06/20/2020, Deputy S. Hansinger arrested Patrick O’Sullivan (39) of Stafford for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana
  • On 06/21/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Kevin Dunn (53) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence (1st Offense) in the area of Lafayette Boulevard & Harrison Road
  • On 06/22/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Joseph Carratura (31) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and driving without a license
  • On 06/22/2020, Deputy Watson arrested Dalton Dean (22) of Spotsylvania for an open capias for driving under the influence

Narcotics

  • On 06/18/2020, First Sergeant Woodard arrested Cordell Laster (33) for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon (x3) and reckless driving
  • On 06/17/2020, Deputy Bradford released Christopher Glenn (22) of Florida on a summons for reckless driving by speed, possession of marijuana and defective equipment
  • On 06/19/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Shauniece Jackson (25) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II
  • On 06/21/2020, Sergeant B. Seay arrested Terry Richardson (38) of Spotsylvania and Crystal Dozier (34) of Stafford for possession of schedule I/II narcotics.  Mr. Richardson was also served on open felony warrants in other jurisdictions
  • On 6/22/2020, Detective Jurgens arrested Terrell Downing (31) of Spotsylvania on open warrants out of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute marijuana (felony), possession of schedule I/II narcotics, and possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II narcotics

All Other Arrests

  • On 06/16/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Kristy Ann Bollman (33) of Spotsylvania on 2 outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for breaking and entering
  • On 06/17/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Brandon Davon Blume (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
  • On 06/17/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Elias Shackleford (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for shoplifting
  • On 06/18/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Rebecca Paige Austin (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault & battery
  • On 06/18/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Mary Ann Smith (51) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear in circuit court
  • On 06/18/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Austin A. Nistle (22) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault & battery
  • On 06/20/2020, Sergeant B. Seay arrested Tailor Settles (29) of Loudon on an open failure to appear warrant
  • On 06/20/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Jessica Falconer (32) on open felony warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 06/21/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Riley Rudnick (20) of Maryland for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Plank Road
  • On 06/21/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Taylor Rudnick (24) of Orange County for brandishing and public intoxication in the 4200 block of Plank Road
  • On 06/21/2020, Deputy Haney arrested Dontey Williams for providing false ID to law enforcement and fictitious ID card
  • On 06/23/2020, Deputy Howell arrested Patrick Stinson (33) of Fredericksburg on a capias

