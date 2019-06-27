Larceny
- On 06/20/2019, Deputy C. Munsee released Rodney L. Bradley (29) of Spotsylvania and Joana D. Carroll (26) of Spotsylvania on a summons for shoplifting in the 10600 block of Spotsylvania Ave.
Assault
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Nicole Abney (39) of Beaverdam for Assault & Battery and Obstruction of Justice in the 1800 block of Butler Rd.
- On 06/26/2019, Dep. Y. Lecarpentier arrested Kenneth Samuels Jr. (31) of Spotsylvania for Assault & Battery in the 300 block of Hamilton St.
DUI
- On 06/19/2019, Deputy T. Grasso arrested Tammy S. Madison (47) of Spotsylvania, for driving under the influence.
- On 06/20/2019, Deputy C. Munsee arrested Lauren Duberman (26) of Culpeper, for DUI in the area of Mill Garden Dr & C L Walker Blvd.
- On 06/20/2019, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Kimberly J. Davidson (41) of Spotsylvania, for driving under the influence (second offense within five years), and unreasonable refusal in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road.
- On 06/21/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Christopher Hounshell (18) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol and driving without a valid driver's license in the 2200 block of Arritt Rd.
- On 6/23/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested Christopher McNulty (26) of Spotsylvania, for Driving Under the Influence (2nd Offense) in the 4000 block of Lafayette Blvd.
- On 06/23/2019, Sr. Deputy Schroeder arrested Luis Choj (56) of Fredericksburg for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Courthouse Rd and Hood Dr.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Theodore Johnson (56) of Spotsylvania for Felony Driving While Intoxicated (4th Offense), Open Container, and Impeding Traffic in the area of Courthouse Rd and Lake Anna Pkwy.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested Christopher McNulty (26) of Spotsylvania for Driving Under the Influence (2nd Offense) in the 4000 block of Lafayette BV.
- On 06/25/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mr. Gordon Todd Douglas Bruce (53) of Fredericksburg for felony DUI (3rd or subsequent offense), felony driving while revoked, unreasonable refusal and a summons for failing to obey a traffic light.
Narcotics
- On 06/17/2019, Deputy Fleming released Jose Hernandez (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana and driving without a driver’s license.
- On 06/17/2019, Deputy Fleming released Melec Amaya Pastora (19) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana.
- On 06/21/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Skiy Colbert (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in the area of Andora Dr. and Old Plank Rd.
- On 06/21/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Brianna Brewster (19) of Caroline for possession of marijuana.
- On 06/21/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Jacob S. McWhirl (19) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the area of Courthouse Rd and Bradley Ln.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Amia Johnson (19) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the area of Spotsylvania Parkway and Deep Creek Drive.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy M. Gooseman arrested Quinton Pierre Ganthier (20) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
All Other Arrests
- On 06/18/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Bryan L Roldan (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear.
- On 06/18/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Orson A. Braithwaite Jr (29) of Culpepper on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to comply with a court order.
- On 06/18/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Jeremy Hough (43) of Stafford on two outstanding probation violations.
- On 06/19/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington served Michael Hager (28) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding permitted warrant through Spotsylvania for destruction of property.
- On 06/19/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Phillip S. Locker (33) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for a probation violation.
- On 06/19/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington served Tiffanie Lee Alveberg (23) of Orange on an outstanding permitted warrant for assault through Spotsylvania.
- On 06/19/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Reginald Price (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for larceny through Spotsylvania.
- On 06/19/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Reggie Washington (32) of Stafford on a PB 15 probation violation.
- On 06/19/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Gerard Iannacci (61) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction.
- On 06/20/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Matthew Baxter (36) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear.
- On 06/20/2019, First Sergeant D. Chambers arrested Sharon L. Cullers (63) of Spotsylvania, for six misdemeanor bad check warrants.
- On 06/20/2019, First Sergeant D. Chambers served Alexis Mason (20) of Spotsylvania, in the 12100 block of Kilarney Drive on a permitted misdemeanor warrant for trespassing.
- On 06/20/2019, Deputy E. Brown arrested Ashley N. Cox (25) of Louisa for a Spotsylvania JDR Capias
- On 06/20/2019, Deputy A. Garcia arrested Nathaniel A. Lawhorn (35) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias for failure to appear in the 6000 block of Calhoun Dr.
- On 06/21/2019, Deputy J. A. Hager arrested Tahj Ford (23) of Spotsylvania in the 10700 Block of Allie Drive on warrants from another jurisdiction.
- On 06/22/2019, Deputy J. A. Hager arrested Whitney Vick (24) of Fredericksburg in the 3500 Block of Plank Road for a Capias out of Spotsylvania County.
- On 06/22/2019, Sr. Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Stephanie G. Hadeed (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant.
- On 06/22/2019, Sr. Deputy Schroeder served Jodi Boromeo (24) of Stafford on an open summons for Trespassing in the 4200 block of Plank Rd.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Michael Drone (36) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants in the 14000 block of Fox Hole Ln.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy Moore arrested Brandon Austin O’Bier (22) of Spotsylvania for Appearing in Public in an Intoxicated condition in the 8400 Block of Robert E. Lee Drive.
- On 06/23/2019, First Sgt. Harris arrested Dylan James Moran (26) of Spotsylvania for Appearing in Public in an Intoxicated condition in 4700 Block of Mine Road.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy Munsee arrested Jon Benjamin Heath (44) of Caroline County for Appearing in Public in an Intoxicated condition in the 2800 Block of Lafayette Blvd.
- On 06/23/2019, Deputy T. Fredericksen arrested Mark Bunting (40) of Fredericksburg for trespassing at the Travel Lodge.
- On 06/24/2019, Deputy D. Smith charged Charles P. Dean, Jr. (40) of Spotsylvania, with misdemeanor eluding, driving suspended, and speeding 70/55 in the area of Crismond Lane.
- On 06/24/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Aaron Travis Tomlin (41) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Greenville County for assault and battery.
- On 06/24/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Michael Alan Dockendorf (50) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Fredericksburg for a probation violation.
- On 06/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Natalie Marie Selles (34) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania GDC.
- On 06/24/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested James Wilbert Parker (57) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania Circuit Court for a probation violation.
- 06/25/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Jessica Lynn Carter (35) of Fredericksburg on three felony warrants for possession of schedule I/II.
- 06/25/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Ziyar Jonathan Lawson (20) of Fredericksburg on a Capias through Spotsylvania General District Court.
- On 06/25/2019, Sr. Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Melissa F. Whitmer (43) of Stafford for Public Intoxication and on an outstanding capias out of Spotsylvania for Failure to Appear in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
