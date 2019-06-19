Larceny
- On 06/12/2019, Deputy Reynolds arrested Thomas Stover (57) of Spotsylvania for Petit Larceny 2nd Offense.
Assault
- On 06/14/2019, Deputy H. Taylor arrested Thomas Anderson (26) of Spotsylvania for malicious wounding.
- On 06/14/2019, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Eric Rich, Jr. (34) of Spotsylvania for Felony Strangulation, Assault & Battery, and Preventing Calling 911 in the 3100 block of Haislip Pond Rd.
- On 06/14/2019, Deputy Miller arrested David Kern (32) of Spotsylvania for Assault & Battery in the 5800 block of McKinley Dr.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy T. Grasso arrested Teshia N. Riley (39) of Spotsylvania for assault in the 4800 block of Ridge Road.
- On 06/19/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Cynthia Cory (34) of Partlow for Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice and Public Intoxication in the 10000 block of Spotsylvania Ave.
DUI
- On 06/12/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Jose Monroy-Gomez (36) of Fredericksburg for Driving While Intoxicated (2nd), Driving DUI Revoked, Open Container, and No Seatbelt in the area of Harrison Rd and Twin Springs Dr.
- On 06/13/2019, Deputy J. A. Hager arrested Stephanie Haines (42) of Fredericksburg for Felony
- Eluding, DUI, Obstruction of Justice, Assault on Law Enforcement in the 4500 Block of Lafayette Blvd.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Allen L. Seeley (39) of Caroline for felony DUI (4th offense) and driving revoked DUI-related in the 5100 block of Mudd Tavern Road.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy T. Grasso arrested Lauren M. Williams (34) of Orange for DUI (2nd within 10 years) and unreasonable refusal in the area of Cosner Drive and Overview Drive.
- On 06/15/2019, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Dion J. Morgan (35) of Spotsylvania for felony DUI 2nd within 5 years in the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
- On 06/15/2019, Sergeant F. Payne arrested Bonnie J. Distler (49) of Spotsylvania for DUI 2nd within 5 years, driving revoked DUI-related, and unreasonable refusal in the area of Courthouse Bypass and Courthouse Road Business.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested William Andrews III (51) of Maryland for felony DUI (3rd within 3 yrs) and Refusal of Breath Test in the 4800 block of Market St.
- On 06/19/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested John Newett (32) of Spotsylvania for Felony Hit & Run, Driving While Intoxicated, DUI Refusal, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Light at the intersection of Millgarden Dr and Courthouse Rd.
Narcotics
- On 06/14/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens released Ethen Keck (20) of Caroline County, on a summons for Possession of Marijuana in the 2000 block of Liberty Loop.
- On 06/17/2019, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Antoine Cephas (44) of Woodford for Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication.
- On 06/18/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested Sierra Frazier (20) of Spotsylvania for 2 counts of Felony Distribution of Marijuana to a Minor, 2 counts of Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Possession of Marijuana in the 10800 block of Tidewater Trl.
All Other Arrests
- On 06/11/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Dante Marcellous Broadway (37) of Spotsylvania on four Capias show causes for suspended sentence revocation on prior charges of shoplifting, false pretenses, larceny 3rd and larceny with intent.
- On 06/11/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Mark A. Abel (52) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction.
- On 06/12/2019, Sr. Deputy. H. Vasquez arrested Jessica Pezzlo (40) of Fredericksburg for Obstruction of Justice and Public Intoxication.
- On 06/12/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested Freddie Beckham (43) of Fredericksburg for Driving While Revoked 3rd+ offense.
- On 06/12/2019, Deputy Haney arrested William Browder (32) of Chester County for Public Intoxication at Dominion Raceway.
- On 06/12/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Brandon Jones (27) of Spotsylvania for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.
- On 06/13/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Theodore Kuchlewski (28) of Spotsylvania for 3 open Capias’s out of Spotsylvania and 1 open Warrant for another jurisdiction.
- On 06/14/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Joshua Partsch (28) of Caroline County for Publix Intoxication in the 3900 block of St Michaels Sq.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy C. Munsee arrested James Loving (48) of North Chesterfield for Public Intoxication in the 11000 block of Rowan Ct.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Laura A. Kilkenny (37) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant in the 9500 block of Whiteheart Drive.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy K. Kelley arrested Stephen Fristoe (26) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction.
- On 06/16/2019, Deputy K. Herzig served Luke Beebout on a citizen-obtained warrant for violation of a protective order in the 3100 block of Plank Road.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Meghan Lynn Hall (22) of Spotsylvania on two Capias Show Causes’ for failure to appear in Spotsylvania General District Court for possession of a control substance. Ms. Hall was also served on an open Capias for felony failure to appear through Spotsylvania Circuit Court.
- On 06/15/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Jonathan Wayne Marshall (23) of Spotsylvania on three Capias Show Causes’ for suspended sentence revocation through Spotsylvania Circuit Court for underlining charges of destruction of property, grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance.
- On 06/14/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Daporcha Longus (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction.
- On 06/13/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Antony Antwon Johnson (34) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to comply with a court order.
- On 06/13/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Ashley Bradley (29) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation.
- On 06/13/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Mark Haigler (46) of Fredericksburg on a probation violation.
- On 06/17/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington served Daisy Lyn Vanlandingham (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction.
- On 06/17/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Joseph Merrill (26) of King George on an outstanding Capias for failure to appear.
- On 06/18/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Tammy Masters (55) of Fredericksburg, on an outstanding warrant for another jurisdiction.
- On 06/18/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Joshua Gallahan (38) of Fredericksburg on a Felony Show Cause warrant out of Spotsylvania in the 3100 block of Spotsylvania Mall Dr.
- On 06/19/2019, Deputy Pearce arrested Aleesha Brookhouser (19) of Florida, for Public Intoxication in the 3100 block of Plank Rd.
- On 06/19/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Joseph Wooters (34) of Maryland for Public Intoxication in the 3100 block of Plank Rd.
