Larceny

  • On 03/27/2020, Deputy D. Brooks arrested Jamie Koch (39) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting
  • On 03/31/2020, Deputy Bradford released Michael Thompson (63) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny shoplifting

Assault

  • On 03/26/2020, Deputy E. Crisp arrested Savannah White (18) of Culpeper for a citizen obtained assault and battery warrant
  • On 03/30/2020, Deputy C. Foster arrested Michael Davis (38) of Spotsylvania for assault
  • On 03/31/2020, Deputy Bradley arrested Anthony Cardwell (27) of Spotsylvania for assault on emergency personnel

DUI

  • On 03/27/2020, First Sergeant Woodard arrested Marvin Kennedy (54) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (2nd), driving suspended, and refusal
  • On 03/28/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Derek Hypolite (30) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence
  • On 03/30/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Ronald Yoscak (80) of Delaware for driving under the influence
  • On 03/31/2020, Deputy J. Piersol arrested Christopher Flowers (21) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and impeding the flow of traffic

Narcotics

  • On 03/28/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Taylor Schoonover (27) of Heathsville, VA for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
  • On 03/29/2020, Deputy Schroeder arrested Caroline Cole (30) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana and public intoxication
  • On 03/30/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Keyeon Johnson (20) of Fredericksburg for possession of schedule I/II and possession of marijuana
  • On 03/30/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Wade Mullins (43) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
  • On 03/30/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Kailie Pence (18) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, underage possession of alcohol, and possession of marijuana

All Other Arrests

  • On 03/25/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Brian Bracey (36) of Spotsylvania for open warrants for forgery, uttering, and obtained money by false pretense in Spotsylvania
  • On 03/26/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Martel Washington (36) of Spotsylvania on open felony warrants in other jurisdictions
  • On 03/26/2020, Deputy K. Camp arrested Laurie Fournier (51) of Spotsylvania on 2 outstanding warrants
  • On 03/27/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Victor Diaz (34) of Spotsylvania for obstruction of justice
  • On 03/27/2020, Deputy J. Piersol arrested Brian Lane (38) of Spotsylvania for 2 outstanding warrants
  • On 03/27/2020, Senior Deputy Noakes arrested John Brown (34) of Mineral for driving revoked, reckless driving, no liability insurance, and fail to title and register a vehicle
  • On 03/29/2020, Deputy R. Lewis arrested Tabatha Newton (35) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication

Tags

