Larceny

  • On 03/22/2020, Deputy Grasso released Pamela Grimm (54) of Spotsylvania on summons for shoplifting

Assault

  • On 03/18/2020, Deputy Schroeder arrested Kevin Wayne Jenkin (26) of Fredericksburg for assault and battery
  • On 03/21/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Adam Hunt (44) of Fredericksburg for assault and battery
  • On 03/23/2020, Deputy Bradley arrested Taylor White (29) of Spotsylvania, Breanna Worely (26) of Spotsylvania, and Teysha Jerels (29) of Spotsylvania for citizen obtained warrants for assault

DUI

  • On 03/18/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested William Morgan, II (45) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and obstruction of justice
  • On 03/19/2020, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Ramos Bridget (29) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence (1st), driving with no operator license, following to close, child neglect, and child endangerment
  • On 03/22/2020, Deputy Bradley arrested Jose Alvarez (65) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and hit and run

Narcotics

  • On 03/18/2020, Deputy Stocking released Carlos Hernandez (24) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 03/18/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Michael Bowman (41) of Fredericksburg for possession of schedule I/II in the 5000 block of Mudd Tavern Road
  • On 03/21/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Cristian Ruiz (20) of Chesterfield for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance
  • On 03/21/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Danielle Holbrook (19) of Noakesville for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance
  • On 03/23/2020, Deputy Riley released Seth Clayborne (23) of Spotsylvania on summons for possession of marijuana in the 5700 Block of Courthouse Road

All Other Arrests

  • On 03/18/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Tracy Hasley (37) of Stafford for an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
  • On 03/18/2020, Deputy C. Smeal released Korpesh Gootee (20) of Fredericksburg on a summons for hit and run
  • On 03/19/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Brian Gill (38) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
  • On 03/19/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington served Kathy Cash (65) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant in Spotsylvania for a dog attacking a human
  • On 03/19/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Larry Dillard (36) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias in Spotsylvania and another jurisdiction
  • On 03/20/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Tammy Sue Madison (47) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to comply with a court order
  • On 03/20/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Corey Nance (25) of Partlow for outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction
  • On 03/21/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Anthony Barnes (51) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and carrying a firearm while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
  • On 03/22/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested William Paschall (57) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Plank Road
  • On 03/23/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Catherine E. Naples (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
  • On 03/23/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Tre Newman (24) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear

