Larceny
- On 03/14/2020, Deputy Vasquez arrested Naividad Barahona (46) of no fixed address for petit larceny
- On 03/16/2020, Deputy D. Brooks released Christopher Billings (30) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for petit larceny shoplifting
- On 03/17/2020 Deputy D. Smith released John Topper (20) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petty larceny
Assault
- On 03/15/2020, Sergeant Collins served John Vincent Spears (57) of Maryland on a citizen obtained permitted warrant for assault and battery
- On 03/14/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Beverly Carter-Allen (39) of Spotsylvania for unlawful wounding
- On 03/14/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Gerard Parker (26) of Spotsylvania on an open misdemeanor capias for failure to appear with an underlying charge of assault
- On 03/15/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Major T. Burley (40) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 03/16/2020, First Sergeant Chambers released Aaliyah Kirby (25) of Spotsylvania on two citizen obtained warrants for simple assault and destruction of property
DUI
- On 03/15/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Roberto Carlos Juarez De Paz (32) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence, driving without a license (2nd offense), seat belt violation, impeding traffic, and defective equipment
Narcotics
- On 03/12/2020, Detective Jurgens arrested David Patterson (40) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and an outstanding capias out of Spotsylvania for failure to comply with court order with underlying charge of assault and battery
- On 03/14/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Jonmichael Taylor (22) of Bowling Green on a warrant for possession of schedule I/II
- On 03/14/2020, Deputy Jones arrested Sierra Jenkins (21) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 03/15/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Alicia Elizabeth Byrd (34) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana and an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 03/15/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested Catherine Boyd (40) of Alexandria for possession of marijuana
- On 03/15/2020, Deputy Eaton arrested David Ivey (42) of King George for misdemeanor possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I/II drug
- On 03/16/2020, Sergeant Collins arrested Steven K. Anderson, Jr. of Maryland for possession of marijuana
- On 03/17/2020, First Sergeant Buta arrested Jonathan Ogle (30) of Stafford for a felony warrant for drugs
All Other Arrests
- On 03/11/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Gregory Allen Mullins, Jr. (30) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding felony warrant
- On 03/11/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Devon Grinnan (26) of Spotsylvania on 5 outstanding traffic related warrants and summons through Spotsylvania County
- On 03/11/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Corrina Gerogosian (37) of Spotsylvania on a citizen obtained warrant for phone harassment
- On 03/12/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Anthony Monk (31) of Triangle, VA for capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 03/12/2020, Detective Jurgens arrested Thomas Childs (36) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding capias out of Spotsylvania for violation of pretrial conditions with underlying charge of driving under the influence
- On 03/13/2020, Detective Plunkett arrested Donald Cox, Jr. (33) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants out of other jurisdictions
- On 03/13/2020, Detective Jurgens served Gordon Young (50) of Spotsylvania on a criminal show-cause summons out of Spotsylvania for a probation violation
- On 03/13/2020, Deputy Smeal arrested Michelle Washington (46) of Fredericksburg for felony hit and run
- On 03/13/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Michelle Marie Gorham (50) of Spotsylvania on a capias for suspended sentence revocation
- On 03/13/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Gabriel Emad Hippeard (37) of Spotsylvania on a capias for suspended sentence revocation
- On 03/14/2020, Detective Tittle served Datiquia French (26) of Fredericksburg on an open permitted warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 03/14/2020, Deputy Schroeder arrested George Davis (44) of Caroline for an outstanding capias out of another jurisdiction. He was also issued a summons for driving without a valid license
- On 03/15/2020, Deputy Lewis arrested Candi Fultz (40) of West Virginia for trespassing, disorderly conduct, attempted destruction of property to a police cruiser
- On 03/15/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Raymond Lawrence, Jr. (36) of Fredericksburg for unlawful entry
- On 03/16/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Charles Ayers (26) of Stafford for abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony eluding police, reckless driving, and failure to stop for before entering highway
- On 03/16/2020, Deputy Gaddis arrested Skip Skalak (35) of Fredericksburg for prevent victim from calling 911
- On 03/16/2020, Deputy Howell released Mohammad Dean (30) of New York, Kuyume Azimulla (24) of New York, and Mohabeer Rampersaud (62) of New York on summons's for possession with the intent to distribute tax paid cigarettes
- On 03/17/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Anthony Lee (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias in another jurisdiction
- On 03/17/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Tyrik Williams (36) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for a probation violation
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.