Larceny
- On 03/05/2020, Deputy Goosman arrested Charles Bost (23) of Fredericksburg for misdemeanor shoplifting
Assault
- On 03/06/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Marquese Gray (32) of Stafford for two outstanding warrants out of Spotsylvania County for probation violation, outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction, and new charges for assault, breaking and entering, and destruction of property
- On 03/07/2020, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Sheila Garey (25) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 03/07/2020, Deputy M. Howell arrested Luciana Washington (43) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and malicious wounding
- On 03/07/2020, Deputy M. Howell arrested Keri Schofield (42) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery and malicious wounding
- On 03/07/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Jerry Buchanan (54) of Spotsylvania for simple assault
- On 03/08/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Joshua Mastin (29) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 03/10/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Valerie Nelson (22) of Fredericksburg for assault, breaking and entering, and destruction of property
- On 03/10/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Margo Cooper (36) of Spotsylvania for assault
DUI
- On 03/08/2020, Deputy K. Bradford arrested Cole Micheal (25) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, driving without a license, and a summons for failure to maintain lane of travel
Narcotics
- On 03/03/2020, Deputy Hager released Tyriq Etinoff (21) of Maryland on a summons for possession of marijuana and reckless driving
- On 03/04/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Patrick Stinson (32) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 03/04/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Ashley Stinson (27) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 03/05/2020, Deputy Riley released Rachel Nievas (33) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 03/06/2020 Deputy C. M. Brooks arrested Jediaiah Brown (20) of Spotsylvania and Max McKinney (20) of Stafford for possession of marijuana
- On 03/06/2020, Deputy Schroeder release Isaiah Collins (23) of Fredericksburg on summons for possession of marijuana
- On 03/07/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Christina Cassidy (40) of Ruther Glen and James Davidson (30) of Woodford for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
- On 03/08/2020, Deputy A. Garcia released Cierra Smith (19) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and Kierra Smith (19) of Spotsylvania was released on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 03/08/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Iain Hostetter (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana, 2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon and a summons for defective equipment
- On 03/10/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Kalob T. Davidson (31) of Locust Grove for possession with the intent to sell and give or distribute more than one-half ounce of marijuana
- On 03/10/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Sierra Ellis (28) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 03/10/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested David Nicholson (37) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana
- On 03/10/2020, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Ronall Howard (37) of Stafford for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 03/04/2020, Deputy Norris arrested Justen William Chambers (36) of Spotsylvania on a capias for failure to appear in court
- On 03/04/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Humayun Kabir (44) of Falls Church on an outstanding permitted warrant for failure to comply with the Virginia Employment Commission
- On 03/04/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Kevin Thomson (56) of Locust Grove on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for hit and run
- On 03/04/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Keenan Barner (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to comply with pretrial
- On 03/05/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Kimberly Sue Marshall (46) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for petit larceny
- On 03/05/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Vernelle Dawn Kersey (23) of Port Royal on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for a probation violation
- On 03/05/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Marcelous Bierlein (22) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding capias' through another jurisdiction
- On 03/06/2020, Sergeant Northrop released Christopher Cook (21) of Spotsylvania on a summons for trespassing and obstruction of justice
- On 03/06/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Pedro Asig Bol (23) of Fredericksburg for driving with no license 2nd offense, defective equipment, and an open warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 03/06/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Christopher Carter (44) of Spotsylvania on a felony capias and driving revoked
- On 03/06/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington served William M Stephens (53) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding permitted Spotsylvania warrant for petit larceny
- On 03/07/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Ricky Dewalt (63) of Mechanicsville for public intoxication
- On 03/08/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Demetrius Walker (27) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 03/08/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Justo Alvarado (49) of Fredericksburg for defrauding a restaurant, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication
- On 03/08/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Jon Hunt, Jr. (26) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 03/09/2020, Deputy S. Norris arrested Kayleigh Spangenberger (29) of Orange on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania for failure to appear
- On 03/10/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested William Kidd (39) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
- On 03/10/2020, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Marcia Johnson (42) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to appear
- On 03/10/2020, Senior Deputy Schulz released Matthew James (26) of Spotsylvania on a summons for obstruction
- On 03/10/2020, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Carl Duncan (40) of Spotsylvania for failure to appear
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
