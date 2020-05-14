Larceny
- On 05/10/2020, Deputy Seabridge arrested Rebecca Lee Bisel (25) of Spotsylvania for grand larceny
- On 5/11/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Calvin Childs (19) of Spotsylvania for open felony warrants out of Spotsylvania County for grand larceny of motor vehicle, and felony hit and run
Assault
- On 05/10/2020, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Joann Warren (38) of Spotsylvania for assault and two counts of assault on law enforcement
DUI
- On 05/12/2020, Deputy Sullivan arrested Allen Harrison (49) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the area of Sunset Road and Overcast Drive
Narcotics
- On 05/08/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Melodie Wilhelm (41) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a schedule I/II (x2), driving revoked, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- On 05/08/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested James McDanald (37) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II
- On 05/09/2020, Deputy Stocking released Shawnae Odoms (21) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 05/09/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Kendall Davis (21) of Prince William County for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Mr. Davis also was also served on open felony warrants in another jurisdiction
- On 5/10/2020, Sergeant K. Kelley arrested Carlos Ramos (30) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and possession of schedule I/II
- On 05/10/2020, Deputy Hager released Josue Menjivar Mejia (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
- On 05/12/2020, Detective Tittle arrested Kingsley Enevoldsen (58) of no fixed address for open felony warrants out of Spotsylvania for possession schedule I/II narcotics (x3), possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a felon
- On 05/12/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Kurt Simms (25) of Annandale for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of schedule I/II in the area of Courthouse Road and Smith Station road
All Other Arrests
- On 05/06/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Rachel Thomas (57) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias
- On 05/07/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Destin Barron (32) of Spotsylvania for violating a protective order
- On 05/08/2020, Deputy Adams arrested Joseph Zuk (42) of Spotsylvania for open warrants through another jurisdiction
- On 05/08/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Shelvin Alston (30) of Norfolk for receiving stolen goods from another person and driving revoked
- On 05/10/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Brandon Braxton (27) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 05/10/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Troy Glen Laing (30) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 05/12/2020, Deputy Gaddis arrested Jennifer Brady (29) of Spotsylvania on a capias for failure to appear
- On 05/12/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Matthew Orndorff (33) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.
Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.