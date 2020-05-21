Larceny
- On 05/15/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Michael Anderson (32) of Spotsylvania for petit larceny (2nd Offense) in the 5700 block of Hams Ford Road
- On 05/17/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Arturo Mendoza (49) of Spotsylvania for grand larceny in the area of 10001 Southpoint Parkway
Assault
- On 05/13/2020, Deputy G. Lamont arrested Aaron Long (32) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 05/13/2020, Deputy Barto arrested Gamesha Johnson (26) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 05/15/2020, Deputy Lay arrested Adriana Guillen (43) of Spotsylvania for malicious wounding
- On 05/16/2020, Deputy Adams arrested William Franklin Smith (38) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 05/17/2020, Deputy Herzig arrested Edras Corrales Osorto of Spotsylvania for assault and battery (x2)
- On 05/19/2020, Deputy Hager arrested Jefferey Tingen (48) of Spotsylvania for assault
DUI
- On 05/16/2020, Deputy Wichowski arrested Roblero Perez Roque Adinamar (27) of Mexico for driving under the influence in the area of Robert E Lee and Lake Anna Parkway
- On 05/17/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested an unknown hispanic male for driving under the influence, refusal, and obstruction in the area of Ondura Drive and Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 05/19/2020, Deputy Everetts arrested William White (20) of Louisa for driving under the influence and reckless driving in the 5800 block of Plank Road
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy E. Crisp arrested Jose Dominguez (41) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, driving without a license, and failure to maintain lane of travel in the 7000 block of Smith Station Road
Narcotics
- On 05/13/2020, Deputy Hager released Baylor Dunlap (19) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 11700 block of Enchanted Woods Way
- 05/14/2020, Sergeant DiBella arrested Anna Lively of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II in the area of VCU Children’s Hospital on Spotsylvania Avenue
- 05/14/2020, Sergeant DiBella arrested Keith Shaifer (61) and Waverly Crafton (65) both of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II in the area of Pool Drive
- On 05/14/2020, Deputy Everetts released Evan C. Lacy (22) of North Carolina and Tahj V. Latney (22) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of Essex Court and Campbell Drive
- On 05/14/2020, Deputy McBride released Khadair F. Keys (19) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of marijuana in Cosner Park
- On 05/15/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Ben D. Zorn (24) of Richmond for public intoxication and possession of marijuana
- On 05/15/2020, Sergeant Northrop arrested Steven Shaffer (35) of Stafford for possession of schedule I/II (X2) in the area of 1800 Legacy Lane
- On 05/15/2020, Deputy Bradford arrested Ronald West, Jr. (51) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II and possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of 6900 Harrison Road
- On 05/16/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Jeremy Carroll (42) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics (second offense) and possession of marijuana
- On 05/17/2020, Sergeant Northrop released Y’shina Johnson (22) of Warsaw on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of 11500 Tidewater Trail
- On 05/18/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier released Antonio Churchill, Jr. (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the 10000 block of Ravenscourt Drive
- On 05/18/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Sean Neumann (28) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Mills Drive
All Other Arrests
- On 05/11/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Sarah Baker (39) of Spotsylvania on an open Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery
- On 05/13/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Robert Baker Sr. (60) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant from Spotsylvania for assault and battery
- On 05/13/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Robert Ernest Berry, III (37) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery
- On 05/14/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Christopher Dupre Anderson (62) of Spotsylvania on an open Spotsylvania warrant for assault and battery and vandalism
- On 05/13/2020, Deputy Riley arrested Mohamed Ould-Boutare (39) and Mohamed Daha (38) both from New York for possession with the out of sate intent to distribute tax-paid cigarettes
- On 05/14/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Amanda Katherine Hogan (24) of Fredericksburg on open misdemeanor warrants for trespass, petit larceny, destruction of property
- On 05/15/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Russell Trego (44) of no fixed address for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 05/15/2020, Deputy Hager released Franklin Alverado (18) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of tobacco/underage
- On 05/15/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Sharif Jackson (36) of Spotsylvania on an open Spotsylvania warrant for petit larceny
- On 05/15/2020, Deputy D. Smith arrested Shawn Payne (28) of Spotsylvania for an open warrant for violation of a protective order. He was also charged with additional warrants for assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest
- On 05/16/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Edwin Scott Ballard (36) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 5000 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 05/17/2020, Deputy J. Wichowski arrested Timothy Stevens (54) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication, destruction of property, and disorderly conduct in the 11800 block of Anson Court
- On 05/17/2020, Deputy Otero arrested Abel Samayoa-Chinchilla (44) for public intoxication in the 11000 block of Tidewater Trail
- On 05/18/2020, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Russell Trego (44) of no fixed address for unlawful entry, trespass, and public intoxication in the 1500 block of Bragg Road
- On 05/19/2020, Deputy Frederickson arrested Jerome Blake (34) of Spotsylvania on a capias out of Spoysylvania for violations of bail
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Tazmon Sims (22) and Sterling Cater (24) both of Spotsylvania for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice in the area of 4100 Plank road
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy J. Piersol released Benjamin Durette (41) of Spotsylvania on a summons for an unattended fire
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy J. Piersol released Justin Donovan (19) of Spotsylvania, Samuel Lonsiak (19) of Spotsylvania, Garrett Deubler (18) of Spotsylvania, Chase Sullivan (18) of Spotsylvania, Austin Hogeland (18) of Spotsylvania and Sarah Shelton (19) of Spotsylvania on summons for trespassing in the Harrison Crossing Shopping Center
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy E. Crisp released Christian Sabacius (20) of Spotsylvania for trespassing in the Harrison Crossing Shopping Center
