Larceny
- On 05/23/2020, Deputy Frederickson released Chaneva Sykes (34) of Spotsylvania on a summons for petit larceny
Assault
- On 05/21/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Carmen Diaz Gonzalez (69) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 05/25/2020, Deputy M. McBride arrested Kareem L. Winfield (26) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 05/26/2020, Deputy Calabrese arrested Michael Wright (34) of Spotsylvania for felony abduction, destruction of property and assault and battery
DUI
- On 05/23/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Alvaro Lemus-Molina (25) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (2nd offense within 5 years) in the 11000 block of Piedmont Drive
- On 05/23/2020, Deputy Miller arrested Joshua Andrews (33) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence (2nd Offense), and refusal in the area of Courthouse Road and Brittany Commons Boulevard
- On 05/25/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Jennifer Janicki (36) of Stafford for driving under the influence in the area of Cambridge Drive and Leavells Road
- On 05/26/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Bruce Schwingler (64) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the area of 4800 Crossings Court
- On 05/26/2020, Deputy Grasso arrested Amanda Hare (30) of Colonial Beach for driving under the influence of drugs in the area of Lafayette Boulevard and Wicker Street
- On 05/27/2020, Deputy Camp arrested Robert Keeler (30) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the 10500 block of Plank Road
Narcotics
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy M. Howell arrested David Grullon (26) of New Jersey for possession of schedule I/II. Deputy Howell also arrested Nathaniel Jimenez (29) of New York for possession of schedule I/II and possession of marijuana
- On 05/21/2020, Deputy Smith released Marvin Peeler (38) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of 9100 Courthouse Road
- On 05/21/2020, Deputy Herzig released Dustin Tyree (23) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana in the area of Eagle Drive
- On 05/22/2020, Deputy Taylor arrested Ronald Klecar (19) of Unionville and Terrasa Rainey (22) of Locust Grove for possession of schedule I/II and possession of paraphernalia in the area of the Sheetz on Hospital Boulevard
- On 05/22/2020, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Joshua Cook (35) of Caroline for possession of schedule I/II
- On 05/23/2020, Deputy Stocking released Marquita, D. Thompson (21) of Fredericksburg on a summons for possession of Marijuana
- On 05/23/2020, Deputy Stocking arrested Joseph C. Carey (27) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapons with schedule I/II narcotics (X2), and driving while revoked (DUI related)
- On 05/24/2020, Deputy M. McBride released Walter R. Zaldivar (29) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana at Loriella Park
All Other Arrests
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy A. Branham arrested James Ross (42) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding capias through Spotsylvania and a capias through another jurisdiction
- On 05/20/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Savanna Valentina Valle (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for violation of a protective order
- On 05/21/2020, Deputy E. Coffey arrested Anthony Wayne Armstrong (27) on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrants
- On 05/22/2020, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Michael V. Howard (31) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for failure to appear
- On 05/22/2020, Deputy E. Crisp released Renee Yates (44) of Spotsylvania on a summons for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license in the 11100 block of Leavells Road
- On 05/22/2020, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Aaron Punihaole (38) of Manassas for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and driving with revoked drivers licenses the 3500 block of Plank Road
- On 05/23/2020, Deptuy McBride arrested Nikolaas H. Zeigler (41) of Fredericksburg for brandishing a firearm and disorderly conduct in the area of 10000 Green Willow Drive
- On 05/24/2020, Deputy McBride arrested Ricquion D. Jackson (26) of Spotsylvania and Christopher B. Amaya (28) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants through another jurisdiction
- On 05/26/2020, Deputy Branham arrested Randy Jackson (38) of Fredericksburg for outstanding warrants through Spotsylvania
- On 05/26/2020, Deputy Covington arrested Victoria Knicely on a permitted citizen obtained warrant for vandalism
- On 05/27/2020, Deputy Piersol arrested Gregory Valle (39) of Caroline for appearing intoxicated in public in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
