Larceny
- On 05/31/2019, Deputy C. Staats arrested Whitney A. Vick (24) of Spotsylvania, for shoplifting in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway.
- On 05/31/2019, Deputy C. Staats arrested Nykema O. Barnett (22) of Spotsylvania, for shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway. Nykema was also served on a capias from Fredericksburg City.
- On 06/01/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Kayleigh Spangenberger (27) of Spotsylvania, for Petit Larceny in the 11000 block of Post Oak Rd.
- On 06/04/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Brianna Waller (18), of Spotsylvania for Motor Vehicle Theft in the 400 block of Butternut Dr.
- On 06/07/2019, Deputy R. Jones arrested Shawn James (30) of Dumfries for Petit Larceny 3rd+ Offense.
Assault
- On 06/01/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Karla Avelar (28) of Spotsylvania, for Assault & Battery in the 5300 block of Cowger Ct.
- On 06/02/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Noah Downie (42) of Spotsylvania, for Assault & Battery in the 100 block of Bend Farm Rd.
- On 06/01/2019, Deputy K. Herzig arrested Michael R. Shelton (27) of Spotsylvania, for assault and possession of marijuana in the 8700 block of Berkeley Farms Lane.
- On 06/02/2019, Deputy T. Grasso arrested Jasmine K. Morris (22) of Spotsylvania, for assault, assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice in the 10200 block of Post Oak Road.
- On 06/05/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Kevin Gill (22), of Spotsylvania for Assault & Battery in the 6400 block of Morris Rd.
- On 06/08/2019, Senior Deputy Pearce arrested Roscoe Johnson Jr. (58) of Spotsylvania for Malicious Wounding, Abduction, Assault and Battery and Misdemeanor Eluding in the 3400 block of Shannon Park Dr.
- On 06/09/2019, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested David Barclay Joseph Patterson (39) of Spotsylvania for Child Endangerment x3 and Assault and Battery x2 in the 6600 block of Williams Ln.
- On 06/09/2019, Deputy Reynolds arrested Cletis Cave (35) of Spotsylvania County for Strangulation and Malicious Wounding in the 12000 block of Glade Dr.
- On 06/10/2019, Deputy C. Staats arrested Kennedy I. Proctor (20) of Spotsylvania, for Assault in the 10500 block of Running Cedar Lane.
- On 06/11/19, Deputy D. Burr served Timothy Watts (59) of Spotsylvania, on a permitted Assault & Battery warrant from another jurisdiction.
DUI
- On 05/31/2019, Deputy T. Grasso arrested Janice L. Catlett (49) of Spotsylvania, for driving under the influence and unreasonable refusal in the area of Holleybrooke Drive and Smith Station Road.
- On 06/08/2019, Sgt. Jeffries arrested Bedford Beedle III (43) of Spotsylvania for reckless driving and drinking while driving in the area of Courthouse Rd and Courthouse Bypass.
- On 06/08/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Donald Short (58) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Narcotics
- On 05/31/2019, Deputy S. Northrop arrested William M. Kinsella (44) of Spotsylvania, for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and an open capias in the 6300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
- On 05/31/2019, Deputy D. Burr arrested Sean Ford (50) of Fredericksburg, for Possession of Schedule I/II narcotic, in the 5500 block of Heritage Hills Cir.
- On 06/03/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Ternicka Lewis (29) of Spotsylvania for Possession of Schedule I/II with Intent to Sell and Possession of Marijuana.
- On 06/03/2019, Deputy Wright arrested Sean Hill (30) of Caroline County for Possession of Marijuana in the 6200 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Gustavo Bautista Ramos (19) of Spotsylvania, for Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Marijuana, and Public Intoxication in the 4700 block of Glenwood Circle.
- On 06/07/2019, Deputy C. Munsee arrested Maria Diaz Veras (34) of Spotsylvania, for Public Intoxication, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of Schedule I/II in the 8200 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- On 06/07/2019, Deputy R. Jones arrested William Johnson (21) of Fredericksburg for Possession of Marijuana in the area of Massaponax Church Rd/Grey Ghost Ln.
- On 06/08/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested Jermaine Davis (38) of Caroline County for possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.
- On 06/10/2019, Deputy K. Kelley released Matthew Patten (21) of Fredericksburg, on a summons for Possession of Marijuana in the area of Courthouse Rd & Breezewood Dr.
All Other Arrests
- On 06/02/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Kevin Honore (28) of Spotsylvania, for Public Intoxication in the area of Lewiston Rd and Courthouse Rd.
- On 06/03/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Mario Coleman (32) of Fredericksburg, on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant.
- On 06/04/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Jason Marcel Coe (39), of Fredericksburg for Public Intoxication in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- On 06/04/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Alycia Bynoe (19) of Ruther Glen for felony embezzlement at JC Penny's.
- On 06/04/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Sohrob Hossainkhail (22) of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication, possession of marijuana and petit larceny on Gordon Road.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy Herzig arrested Marcus Coleman (44) of Spotsylvania on a 2 Capias
- On 06/05/2019, Deputy Jurgens arrested Lauren Michelle Foley (31) of Spotsylvania, for a Capias for Failure to Appear in another jurisdiction.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy Bradley arrested Sean Thomas Patten (48) of Spotsylvania, for a Capias for Failure to Appear in another jurisdiction.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy Carnahan arrested Nora Davis (21) for Neglect of a Handicapped/Incapacitated Adult at Publix located at 9601 Jefferson Davis Highway.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Derek Toles (33) of Stafford, for Driving on a Suspended License, Misdemeanor Eluding, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Schedule I/II.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy K. Camp arrested Marvin Carranza-Diaz (20) of Spotsylvania, for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (X3) and Obstruction of Justice in the area of Glenwood Cir and Glenwood Dr.
- On 06/08/2019, Deputy D. Reynolds arrested James Loving (47) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication and falsely summoning law enforcement
- On 06/08/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Joshua Lomeli (28) of Manassas for public intoxication in the 5200 block of Courthouse Rd.
- On 06/09/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Brandon Robert Comfort (29) of Spotsylvania on five Capias show causes on revocation of suspended sentence through Spotsylvania Circuit Court
- On 06/07/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Louis E. Dempsey (67) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrants through Spotsylvania.
- On 06/06/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested David Allen Skinner (33) of Spotsylvania on a misdemeanor warrant for assault
- On 06/06/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Thomas J Jones (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant through Spotsylvania for destruction of property.
- On 06/06/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Marvin E. Hamrick SR. (51) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation.
- On 06/10/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Aulbrey J. Elisha, Jr. (35) of Spotsylvania, on an open destruction of property warrant.
- On 06/07/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Quentin Aaron Jackson (23) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania capias for FTA.
