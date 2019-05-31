Larceny
- On 05/25/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Bonnie Lou Olliff (60) for Trespassing and Petit Larceny in the block of 8400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 05/26/2019, Deputy Haney arrested Gary Fritter (64) of Spotsylvania County for Shoplifting on Lafayette Blvd
- On 05/30/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Teja Jackson (25) of Spotsylvania for Shoplifting and Trespassing
Assault
- On 05/27/2019, Deputy A. Bradley arrested Karla Rodriguez de Ortiz (29) of Spotsylvania for Assault and Battery in the 10000 block of Chesney Dr.
- On 05/25/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Shelia Meyers (51) of Spotsylvania for Malicious Wounding in the 8800 block of Lazy Acres
- On 05/26/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Harold Williams (39) of Fredericksburg for Assault in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 05/26/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Amber Payne (28) of Spotsylvania for Assault in the 10000 block of Duerson Ln
- On 05/26/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Michael Gomez (32) for Assault and Preventing the use of a telephone
- On 05/31/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Tabitha Truslow (40) of Spotsylvania for Assault and Battery in the 10000 block of Woodland Dr.
DUI
- On 05/28/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier obtained and served two misdemeanor permitted warrants on Akirah Coates (23) of Spotsylvania for DUI (2nd within 5 years) and Possession of Marijuana in the 11100 block of Gander Ct
- On 05/28/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Donald Karkos (36) of Spotsylvania, for felony DUI (3rd within 10 years), misdemeanor Eluding, Obstruction of Justice, and Refusal of Breathtest in the 4600 block of Glenwood Cir
- On 05/29/2019, Deputy J. Hager arrested Bryan Roldan (21) of Spotsylvania for DUI, Driving without a License, Expired State Inspection, and Failure to Maintain Lane in the 7400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
Narcotics
- On 05/26/2019, Sergeant Collins arrested Edwin Argueta Chicas (21) of Maryland for Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication in the 6400 block of Morris Rd.
- On 05/25/2019, Deputy Lungstrom released Christopher Schmid (20) of Spotsylvania on a summons for Possession of Marijuana in the 5900 block of Sweet Cherry
- On 05/26/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Sondra Lynn Curcio (34) of Ruther Glen for 2 counts of Possession of Schedule I/II in the area of Courthouse Rd and Morris Rd
- On 05/27/2019, Deputy McGinnis released Myles Thompson (28) of Woodbridge on a summons for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule III narcotic, Possession of Concealed Weapon (X2) and several traffic infractions
- On 05/27/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Chelsea Roles (26), Michael Mann (27), and Desiree Lester (45) all of Spotsylvania for Possession of Heroin in the 4600 block of Southpoint Parkway. Chelsea and Michael were also served on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions
- On 05/28/2019, Deputy S. Smith arrested Ziyar Lawson (20) of Spotsylvania for Possession with Intent to Distribute and Obstruction of Justice
- On 05/28/2019, Deputy S. Smith arrested Miquel Jenkins (21) of Spotsylvania for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Eluding, Driving Revoked, Reckless Driving and a summons for Speeding
- On 05/30/2019, Deputy W. Wright arrested Matthew Scott Phelps (43) of Caroline County for Possession of Marijuana; Carry Concealed Weapon; and Possess Firearm by Felon
- On 05/30/2019, Deputy R. Jones arrested Shawn Frye (19) of Spotsylvania for Possession of Marijuana at Patriot Park
All Other Arrests
- On 05/27/2019, Deputy S. Jurgens arrested Alejandro San Juan San Agustin (42) of Spotsylvania for Providing False ID to Law Enforcement and was served on two additional outstanding Spotsylvania’s warrants in the 11400 block of Muir Ct
- On 05/26/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Darryl Hughes (55) of Chesapeake for Public Intoxication in the 6400 block of Morris Rd
- On 05/24/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Jashawn Jamell White (24) of Spotsylvania for Obstruction of Justice and Public Intoxication in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 05/25/2019, Senior Deputy Pearce arrested Joshua Foster (36) of Stafford on an outstanding warrant for another jurisdiction
- On 05/27/2019, Deputy Northrop released Daniel Howdershelt (30) of Fredericksburg on a summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 5200 block of Mudd Tavern Road
- On 05/29/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Nicole Hall (37) of Spotsylvania County on outstanding warrants
- On 05/29/2019, Deputy Lewis released Stephen Melvin (29) of Stafford on a summons for brandishing
- On 05/30/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Lacey Edgerton (31) of Fredericksburg for Public Intoxication in the 200 block of Breezewood Dr
- On 05/30/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Robert Wigglesworth (36) of Beaverdam for Felony Unauthorized Use in the 1000 block of Mt Olive Rd
- On 05/30/2019, Sergeant Collins arrested Adam Hilf (24) of Woodbridge for Public Intoxication
- On 05/31/2019, Senior Deputy Pearce arrested Justin Pendleton-Frye (28) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant for another jurisdiction in the 5300 block of South Oaks Ave.
- On 05/30/2019, Deputy Stockings arrested Carl N. Syrkes Jr. (75) of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication
- On 05/30/2019, Deputy Eaton arrested Robert Walker II (20) of Spotsylvania County for Destruction of Property off of Granite Springs Rd
Remember your phone call or Text-A-Tip can make a difference.
1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822
Text a tip: Text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637)