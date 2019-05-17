Larceny
- On 05/10/2019, Deputy Durbin released Brenton Thomas Wilson (32) of Maryland on a summons for Embezzlement in the 3100 Block of Plank Road
- On 05/14/2019, Deputy D. Smith released Erica Dutcher (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for Petit Larceny Shoplifting
Assault
- On 05/10/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Joseph House (42) of Spotsylvania on two open warrants for two counts of Assault and Battery and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- On 05/15/2019, Deputy Watson arrested Tramel Thurston (33) of Spotsylvania for Assault in the 4900 block of Orchard Ridge Drive
- On 05/16/2019, Deputy Foster arrested Hassan Jihad Marshall (38) from Maryland for Assault and Battery in the 4600 Block of Spotsylvania Ave
- On 05/16/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Jordan Mitchell (22) of Caroline County for Assault and Battery
DUI
- On 05/10/2019, Senior Deputy Pearce arrested Kenneth Hanes (43) of Stafford with DUI in the area of Courthouse Rd. and Leavells Rd
- On 05/11/2019, Senior Deputy Pearce arrested Jose Ramos Rodriguez (31) of Fredericksburg for DUI in the area of Smith Station Rd. and Cobblestone Dr.
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Christopher Berrios (24) of Spotsylvania for DUI
Narcotics
- On 05/10/2019, Deputy R. Jones arrested Joseph Knepper (23) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana on Spotsylvania Parkway
- On 05/16/2019, Deputy Seabridge arrested Timothy Lee Jenkins Jr., (38) from Spotsylvania for Public intoxication, and Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics in the 10900 Block of Braden Court
- On 05/15/2019, Deputy R. Jones arrested MaryKate Cullers (18) of Spotsylvania County for Possession of Marijuana on Arcadia Rd
All Other Arrests
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested James Matthew (31) of King George for Public Intoxication in the 11000 block of Cherry Rd
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested and charged Jonathon Hanson (24) of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Robert Stafford III (29) of Stafford for Public Intoxication in the 5500 block of Elder St
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Diane Batts (37) of Fredericksburg for disorderly conduct
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Henry Lee Bennet, Jr (30) of Spotsylvania for Abduction, Violation of Protective Order and Public Intoxication in the area of 2000 block of Liberty Loop
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Minor arrested Jasmin Wooten (31), of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Stephen McDowell (51) of Fredericksburg for Public Intoxication in the 3800 Block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 05/12/2019, Deputy Schroeder arrested Michael Malik Ross (35) of Spotsylvania for Misdemeanor Hit & Run, Reckless Driving, and No Valid Operator's License in the 6900 block of Meeting St.
- On 05/11/2019, Deputy Wahl released Steven Smith (26) of Spotsylvania on a summons for Hit and Run and Operating an uninsured motor vehicle on S. Roxbury Mill Rd.
- On 05/13/2019, Deputy Herzig released Cornelius Smith (28) of Spotsylvania on a summons for Trespassing
- On 05/14/2019, Deputy Camp arrested Damien Richardson (27) of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication in the area of Fire/Rescue Company 7
- On 05/15/2019, Deputy H. Vasquez arrested William Prillaman (48) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 7100 block of Lanes Corner Road
- On 05/15/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Amy Fogg (43) on a Capias for Failure to Appear in the 4600 block of Spotsylvania Parkway.
- On 05/16/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Howard W. Gates (28) of Fredericksburg on a Capias for Failure to Appear in the 110000 block of Pine Needle Court.
- On 05/16/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Lisa Lewis (43) of Spotsylvania for Violation of Protective Order x2 at Silver Collection Cir.
