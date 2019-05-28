Larceny
- On 05/17/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Marcus Behm (18) of Orange County for Grand Larceny in the 3100 Block of Plank Rd
- On 05/17/2019, Deputy Hager summonsed Tristan Loppe (19) of Orange County for petit larceny in the 3100 Block of Plank Rd
- On 5/21/2019, Deputy Seabridge released Christopher Francis (41) of Fredericksburg City on a summons for misdemeanor shoplifting in the area of Tidewater Trail
- On 05/23/2019 Deputy J. Pittman released Kayla M. Riggs (24) of Fredericksburg on a permitted warrant for shoplifting in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 05/23/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested William C. Alston, III (32) of Stafford for shoplifting in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road
Assault
- On 05/18/2019, Senior Deputy Jurgens arrested Rose Marie Dibella (32) of Spotsylvania County for assault in the 11400 Block of Carrie Ct
- On 05/20/2019, Dep. Fredericksen arrested Alberto Santos-Francisco (27) of Spotsylvania County for Assault and other outstanding Spotsylvania warrants at the intersection of Meadowview Dr. and Hillside Ln.
- On 5/20/2019, Deputy Seabridge arrested Julie Almonte (34) of Spotsylvania for battery in the 12800 block of Montery Ct
- On 05/24/2019, Dep. C. Munsee arrested Johnnie Thomas III (31) of Spotsylvania, for Assault & Battery in the 6600 block of Plantation Forest Dr.
DUI
- On 05/18/2019, Deputy Staats arrested Felix Ferrin (37) of Spotsylvania for DUI in the area of Sunset Road
- On 05/19/2019, Deputy Bradley arrested Nathan Alonzo Jones (32) of Spotsylvania County for DUI
- On 05/19/2019, Deputy Grasso arrested Jose Morales (56) of Maryland for DUI in the area of Plank Road and Harrison Road
- On 05/23/2019, Dep. A. Watson arrested Tanisha Taylor (33) of Spotsylvania, for Driving on a Revoked License DUI-Related in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Narcotics
- On 05/20/2019, Dep H. Taylor arrested Franklyn Talley Sr. (57) of Spotsylvania for Possession of Marijuana on Micheles Ln
- On 05/20/2019, Dep. Goosman arrested Kaleigh Nicole Foresman (24) of Partlow for Possession of Marijuana in Thornburg
All Other Arrests
- On 05/17/2019, Deputy Herzig arrested Lisa Freeman (41) of Fredericksburg on a PB-15
- On 05/17/2019, Deputy Munsee arrested Christopher John Allen (38) of Spotsylvania County for Unauthorized Use of motor vehicle, Assault, Petit Larceny and Destruction of Property on Rock Creek Rd
- On 05/17/2019, Deputy Camp arrested Christopher Williams (28) for an outstanding warrant for Destruction of property and outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions in the area of Spotsylvania Towne Center
- On 05/17/2019, Deputy Watson arrested Cherita Nicole Newby (33) of Fredericksburg for 3 counts Child endangerment at Spotsylvania Mall
- On 05/18/2019, Deputy Hager summonsed Michael Howard (27) of Woodbridge for Defrauding of Inn Keeper in the 5000 Block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 5/22/2019, Deputy Pearce arrested James Dykes (29) of Spotsylvania for Public Intoxication in the 5500 block of Carousel St
- On 05/21/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Sean Varen Baker (26) of Spotsylvania on two felony warrants for wearing a mask to conceal identity and three misdemeanor warrants for trespassing.
- On 05/21/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Michael Angel Soto Jr. (69) of Spotsylvania on two misdemeanor warrants for sexual battery and assault on a family member
- On 05/21/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Jason Cameron Musselman (38) of Spotsylvania on two felony warrants for defrauding an inn keeper and counterfeit bank notes
- On 05/21/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Mychael Jamal Crosby (30) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to appear
- On 05/21/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Joey A. Finney (35) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for a probation violation
- On 05/20/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Lavaonya Renee Davis (48) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for destruction of property
- On 05/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Christopher Cornwell (39) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics
- On 05/20/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil served Jonathon Hanson (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding permitted citizen obtained warrant for destruction of property
- On 05/20/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Zachary Distasio (24) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for probation violation through another jurisdiction.
- On 05/22/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Brittany Alderink (28) of King George on a PB 15 Probation Violation
- On 05/22/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Michael Gutbrod (46) of Spotsylvania on three felony warrants for grand larceny, stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also served on a misdemeanor warrant for obtaining money by false pretenses.
- On 05/22/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Jessica Lynn Carter (35) of Spotsylvania on two felony warrants for child neglect and endangerment
- On 05/23/2019, Sr. Deputy J. Basil arrested Brittney Dubrule (29) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Circuit Court Capias for obtaining money by false pretense
- On 05/23/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Lewis A. Kimmel III (42) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for felony larceny
- On 05/23/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Virginia Rae Brown (38) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for felony larceny
- On 05/23/2019, Sr. Deputy C. Washington arrested Erica Lynn Bownes (28) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania Circuit Court Capias for a probation violation
- On 05/23/2019, Deputy B. Baugh served Kim B. Sun (64) of Spotsylvania on outstanding warrants
- On 05/23/2019, Dep. D. Burr arrested Derrick Hayes (37) of Fredericksburg, on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction
