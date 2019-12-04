Larceny
- On 11/28/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Polly Keys (49) of Fredericksburg for two felony capias and two warrants for shoplifting through Spotsylvania
- On 12/03/2019, Deputy Taylor arrested Sharon Rucker (46) of Fredericksburg for felony shoplifting
Assault
- On 11/28/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Steven Joyner (32) of Fredericksburg for assault on law enforcement (x2), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and false ID to law enforcement and destruction of Property (x2). Deputy Fredericksen also served Joyner on 9 felony warrants and 4 misdemeanor warrants out of another jurisdiction
- On 11/28/2019, Detective Horn arrested Torin Davis (36) of Spotsylvania for assault & battery
- On 11/28/2019, Sergeant Collins arrested Joshua Raines (28) of Spotsylvania for abduction, strangulation and assault & battery
- On 11/28/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Brandon Walker (18) of Spotsylvania for assault
- On 11/29/2019, Deputy Howell arrested India Roseburough (30) of Spotsylvania for aggravated malicious wounding x2
- On 12/02/2019, Deputy Jones arrested Omair Shaikh (32) of Spotsylvania for felony eluding and assault and battery x2
- On 12/3/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Brandon Santana (20) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
DUI
- On 11/24/2019, Deputy Roles arrested Gregory Hord (40) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, drive on revoked and reckless driving
- On 11/27/2019, Deputy Branham arrested James Cole, Jr (49) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence and unsafe lane change
- On 11/28/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Robert Doggett (43) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of schedule I drugs
- On 11/29/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Leonard Blake (33) of Fredericksburg for driving under the influence, DUI refusal, and failure to obey a traffic light
- On 12/01/2019, Deputy Garcia arrested Jeffrey Johnson (44) of Chesterfield for driving under the influence
- On 12/02/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Eli Nolff (21) for driving under the influence, felony hit and run, following too close, and driving with no insurance
- On 12/02/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested Carl Rowlands (53) of Gainesville for driving under the influence and open container
- On 12/03/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Leonard Anthony Blake (33) of Fredericksburg for motor vehicle theft and vandalism and driving under the influence maiming
Narcotics
- On 11/27/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Victor Greene (21) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 11/27/2019, Sergeant K. Kelley arrested David Swindell (25) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon
- On 11/27/2019, Deputy N. Stocking arrested David Kimbrough (60) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and driving under the influence of drugs
- On 11/27/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Christopher Macey (23) of Richmond for possession of marijuana
- On 11/27/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Anna Devoursney (23) of New York for possession of marijuana
- On 11/29/2019, Deputy J. Pittman released Shakur Jackson (21) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon
- On 11/29/2019, Deputy J. Pittman released Aaron Ellis (20) on a summons for underage possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana
- On 12/01/2019, Deputy Wichowski arrested Antuan Adamson (25) of Spotsylvania for possession with the intent to distribute
- On 12/02/2019, Deputy Eaton arrested Jonathan Bennet (24) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/02/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested Hanna Thomas (30) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 12/02/2019, Deputy Hager released Bentley Huffman (18) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana
- On 12/02/2019, Deputy Hager released Kayon Collins (20) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana
- On 12/03/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Marcos Garcia (20) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 11/24/2019, Deputy Riley arrested Tabitha Schmohl (27) on an open felony malicious wounding warrant
- On 11/27/2019, Deputy Riley arrested Wilbur L. Glascock (36) of Virginia Beach for public intoxication
- On 11/27/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Daniel Duane (51) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
- On 11/28/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Ryan Cockrill (19) of Spotsylvania for 2 felony warrants out of Spotsylvania for forgery and uttering, and 1 misdemeanor warrant for obtaining money by false pretenses
- On 11/28/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Artavia Palmer (32) of Fredericksburg for obstruction of justice
- On 12/01/2019, Deputy Howell arrested Terry Waltz (58) of Spotsylvania on open warrants for attempted robbery, abduction by force and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- On 12/03/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Bradley J. Cummins (31) of Stafford for a capias in Spotsylvania for failure to comply with pretrial
- On 12/03/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Joshua Wade Harper (32) of Fredericksburg on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery
- On 12/03/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Katherine Hubert (37) of Fredericksburg on a felony warrant for child neglect
- On 12/03/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Emily Thomas (25) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania warrant for driving under the influence
