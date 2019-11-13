Larceny

  • On 11/06/2019, Deputy Staats arrested Lauren Fitzgerald (36) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Pamela Tignor (55) and Mary Lewis (51) for misdemeanor shoplifting
  • On 11/10/2019, Deputy Haney arrested Kristina Striggs (27) of Spotsylvania for grand larceny
  • On 11/12/2019, Deputy Garcia arrested Journey Grubb (18) of Spotsylvania for outstanding felony warrant for grand larceny

Assault

  • On 11/06/2019, Deputy Carnahan arrested Eston Mason (37) of Stafford on a misdemeanor assault and battery warrant
  • On 11/06/2019, Deputy Setlock arrested Kathrine Malamphy (37) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy Foster arrested Powhatan Evans Cooper (35) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy Riley arrested William Lyons (31) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery, and violation of protective order
  • On 11/10/2019, Sergeant Pittman arrested Leahlynn Clyburn (20) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery
  • On 11/10/2019, Deputy Lucas arrested Katia Smallwood (18) of Spotsylvania for assault
  • On 11/12/2019, Deputy E. Brown arrested Christopher M. Laudicina (36) of Spotsylvania for abduction, assault, and reckless handling of a firearm

DUI

  • On 11/08/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Kaitlin Williams (30) of Fredericksburg for DUI (2nd in 10 years)
  • On 11/08/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Christopher Raines (34) of Spotsylvania for DUI (2nd in 5 years)
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy Hansinger arrested James Avery IV (29) of Spotsylvania for DUI
  • On 11/10/2019 Deputy Goosman arrested Keenan Barner (37) for DUI, driving revoked-DUI, refusal to submit to a breath test, and indecent exposure
  • On 11/11/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Jose A. L. Bautista (22) of Fredericksburg for DUI and refusal

Narcotics

  • On 11/06/2019, Deputy Northrop arrested Bronson Rioja (22) of Caroline for felony possession of cannabimmetic agent X3, driving without a license, speeding 55/40, expired inspection and improper registration
  • On 11/06/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier released Joshua Ahalt (27) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
  • On 11/07/2019, Deputy Northrop arrested Immanuel Creech (20) of Woodford for counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Ricky Rochester (65) of Colonial Beach for possession of marijuana
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Amy Roswell (40) and Jonathan Roswell (31) for possession of marijuana
  • On 11/10/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Kayla Fleming (33) for possession of marijuana
  • On 11/10/2019, Deputy Stocking and Deputy Eaton arrested Madison Brown (25) of Spotsylvania for possession with the intent to distribute, obstructing justice, assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II, and child endangerment
  • On 11/10/2019, Deputy Stocking and Deputy Eaton arrested Jonathan Lopez (30) of Spotsylvania for possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with schedule I or II, and child endangerment
  • On 11/11/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Bronwyn Meeks (20) of Spotsylvania for possession with intent to distribute imitation narcotics and possession of marijuana
  • On 11/11/2019 Deputy Sullivan released Candice Breeden (36) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana

All Other Arrests

  • On 11/06/2019, Deputy Carnahan arrested Christopher Pullen (38) of Spotsylvania on 4 misdemeanor protective order violations
  • On 11/06/2019, Deputy E. Plunkett arrested Silvestre Mendoza-Hernandez (54) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction
  • On 11/06/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Christopher Minor Jr. (33) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
  • On 11/07/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Mark A. Agee (24) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
  • On 11/07/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Yvonne Whorry (24) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania JDR capias for failure to appear
  • On 11/07/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Brian Brandup (37) of Spotsylvania on a probation violation
  • On 11/07/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested David Hazel (31) of Spotsylvania on 3 outstanding warrants through another jurisdiction
  • On 11/08/2019, Deputy Seabridge arrested Travis Charles Stewart (36) of Spotsylvania for violation of protective order
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy Branham arrested Dominick J. Kelley (26) of Spotsylvania for open warrants out of another jurisdiction
  • On 11/09/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Mylo S. Carter (21) of Culpeper for public intoxication
  • On 11/10/2019, Sergeant Pittman arrested Adoran Jones (22) of Spotsylvania for obstruction of justice
  • On 11/11/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Justin Poe (19) of Spotsylvania for a felony capias out of Spotsylvania and a traffic summons for defective equipment.
  • On 11/11/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Fredis Maradiaga (29) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication
  • On 11/12/2019, Deputy Riley released Austin Leonard (18) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries
  • On 11/12/2019, Deputy Otero arrested Erick McKinley II (29) of Spotsylvania on a capias for failure to appear
  • On 11/12/2019, Deputy K. Herzig arrested Morgan C. Brooks (21) of Spotsylvania for felony embezzlement

Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.

Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 Online: www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org

